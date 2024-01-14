en English
Business

SEC Approves 11 Spot Bitcoin ETFs: A Game-Changer in Cryptocurrency Investing

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:24 pm EST
SEC Approves 11 Spot Bitcoin ETFs: A Game-Changer in Cryptocurrency Investing

In a landmark move signaling the growing integration of cryptocurrencies into mainstream finance, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has given the green light to 11 spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). This major shift in cryptocurrency investing comes as the SEC acknowledges cryptocurrencies as viable investment assets, over a decade after the first proposal for a Bitcoin ETF was submitted.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Among New Approvals

Among the approved ETFs is the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF, a product of a partnership between Ark Invest and 21Shares. Cathie Wood, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Ark Invest, has expressed enthusiasm over these developments, stating that they are crucial for the democratization of Bitcoin access. Wood further anticipates that even a minimal percentage of investment from large institutions could significantly influence Bitcoin prices.

Heightened Investor Interest as Bitcoin Value Skyrockets

The new spot ETFs have already commenced trading, drawing increased investor interest in Bitcoin, which has witnessed its value surge by over 125% in the past year. The first day of trading witnessed more than 4.5 billion in total volume across ten ETFs, with Grayscale Bitcoin Trust emerging as a top performer with 2.3 billion in volume on day one. This heightened interest suggests that these ETFs could potentially boost the popularity of cryptocurrencies, despite ongoing concerns about fraud, abuse, and investor protection.

Bitcoin: Part of a Disruptive Technology Wave

Ophelia Snyder, president and co-founder of 21.co, a firm that aspires to bridge traditional and decentralized finance, also acknowledges the significance of these new ETFs. Her firm views Bitcoin as part of a disruptive technology wave, with its integration into economic systems and investment portfolios still in progress. Snyder contends that the broader market impact of increased Bitcoin accessibility should not be underestimated, adding that projections indicate an influx of between 437,000 and 1.32 million new bitcoins into spot US ETFs by the end of 2024.

The approval of these ETFs, while viewed with caution by some, marks a significant step forward in the acceptance of cryptocurrencies in financial systems. As Bitcoin and other digital assets continue to evolve, so too will the ways in which they are traded and invested in. This development reflects not only the changing landscape of global finance but also the persistent allure of cryptocurrencies for both retail and institutional investors.

Business Cryptocurrency Investments
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

