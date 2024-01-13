en English
Business

SEC Approves 11 Bitcoin ETFs, Signaling a Shift in Cryptocurrency Investing

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:59 pm EST
SEC Approves 11 Bitcoin ETFs, Signaling a Shift in Cryptocurrency Investing

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has greenlit the launch of 11 spot bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), marking a potential transformation in the landscape of cryptocurrency investing. This milestone in the integration of cryptocurrency into mainstream finance has drawn a mixed bag of reactions from analysts and industry experts. Some anticipate increased investment and institutional participation, while others remain cautious about the impact on market stability and Bitcoin prices.

A Step Towards Democratization of Bitcoin Access

One of the ETFs, the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF, is driven by Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood in an alliance with 21Shares. Cathie Wood argues that this evolution is pivotal for the democratization of bitcoin access. It enables a more diverse spectrum of investors to get involved in the cryptocurrency market.

Bitcoin ETFs Stir Investor Interest

The inaugural batch of these spot ETFs commenced trading recently. There’s been a discernible investor interest in bitcoin, which has witnessed a substantial boost in value over the previous year. Wood envisages that the introduction of these ETFs will bear a significant influence on bitcoin prices. The effect could be even more noticeable if large institutions start investing even a small fraction of their assets.

Bitcoin: A New Asset Class and Disruptive Technology

Ophelia Snyder, president and co-founder of 21.co, underscored that bitcoin constitutes not merely a new asset class but also a disruptive technology. It’s expected to interact with economic systems and investment portfolios in deep-seated ways. The broader access to bitcoin through these ETFs is predicted to exert a considerable impact on the wider market.

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

