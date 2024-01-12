en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cryptocurrency

SEC Approval of Bitcoin ETF: A Game-Changer for Crypto Market?

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:18 am EST
SEC Approval of Bitcoin ETF: A Game-Changer for Crypto Market?

In a historic move that promises to reshape the cryptocurrency landscape, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved the first U.S. spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). This comes as a watershed moment, predicted to broaden the investor base by allowing retail investors to hold Bitcoin indirectly through shares traded on a stock exchange.

Unleashing a New Wave of Crypto Adoption

The approved spot ETFs, consisting of direct Bitcoin investments, are predicted to increase the accessibility, liquidity, demand, and price of Bitcoin. This is expected to pave the way for a flood of capital from larger financial institutions, potentially leading to substantial price gains. The approval, which strengthens the regulatory oversight of Bitcoin, is set to provide greater peace of mind for investors. This development comes at a time when Bitcoin prices have surged by 150% in the last year.

The Implications for Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies

Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital, views this approval as a major milestone for Bitcoin as a digital asset and predicts that its price will reach all-time highs by the end of the year. He suggests that Bitcoin could achieve a market capitalization comparable to 50 or 60% of gold’s, implying a significant price increase over the next decade.

Furthermore, this approval could stimulate interest and confidence in other crypto assets. This may lead to the creation of similar ETFs for alternative cryptocurrencies like XRP and Solana, leading to significant increases in the value of altcoins such as Cardano, Dogecoin, Avalanche, and Polkadot.

Bitcoin ETF’s Impact on Market Players

The approval has also elicited mixed reactions from market players. Shares of Coinbase and Robinhood dropped following the announcement, with concerns about the impact of a Bitcoin ETF on Coinbase’s business. However, analysts predict a significant increase in institutional investment in crypto assets, with Coinbase’s dominant role in the approved ETFs acting as an issuer or custodian, leading to revenue generation from custodian fees and ancillary services.

Despite the approval and optimism from industry figures, Bitcoin’s price has not seen significant movement, trading at around $46,118, slightly down from previous figures. However, Vijay Ayyar, vice president of international for Indian crypto exchange CoinDCX, anticipates the next surge once Bitcoin purchases for the ETF commence, driving the cryptocurrency to new all-time highs within the year if market sentiment remains positive.

0
Cryptocurrency Investments United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cryptocurrency

See more
2 mins ago
Spot Bitcoin ETFs Approval Decreases Bitcoin's Volatility: A Lesson for Traders
The recent approval of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has led to a significant decrease in Bitcoin’s implied volatility, serving as an insightful lesson for volatility traders. This development is seen as a positive stride for the cryptocurrency market, shedding light on the potential performance of ether and
Spot Bitcoin ETFs Approval Decreases Bitcoin's Volatility: A Lesson for Traders
Bitcoin ETFs: A Revolutionary Leap in Cryptocurrency Investment
45 mins ago
Bitcoin ETFs: A Revolutionary Leap in Cryptocurrency Investment
Bitcoin Bounces Back: A Tale of Recovery and Renewed Interest in 2023
52 mins ago
Bitcoin Bounces Back: A Tale of Recovery and Renewed Interest in 2023
U.S. SEC Approves First Bitcoin ETFs: A Landmark Moment for Cryptocurrency
6 mins ago
U.S. SEC Approves First Bitcoin ETFs: A Landmark Moment for Cryptocurrency
HKVAC Announces Major Adjustments to Cryptocurrency Indices
14 mins ago
HKVAC Announces Major Adjustments to Cryptocurrency Indices
Base Sets Sights on Ecosystem Expansion with Updated 2024 Roadmap
14 mins ago
Base Sets Sights on Ecosystem Expansion with Updated 2024 Roadmap
Latest Headlines
World News
Tony Seabrook Condemns Western Australian Government over Withdrawn Aboriginal Heritage Laws
14 seconds
Tony Seabrook Condemns Western Australian Government over Withdrawn Aboriginal Heritage Laws
Asbestos Discovery in Rozelle Parklands Stirs Public Concern
20 seconds
Asbestos Discovery in Rozelle Parklands Stirs Public Concern
The Isles of Scilly: Home to the World's Smallest Soccer League
26 seconds
The Isles of Scilly: Home to the World's Smallest Soccer League
Pardons in Poland Ignite Constitutional Crisis: Rule of Law at Stake
53 seconds
Pardons in Poland Ignite Constitutional Crisis: Rule of Law at Stake
Australia Day Controversy Intensifies amid Political and Marketplace Responses
1 min
Australia Day Controversy Intensifies amid Political and Marketplace Responses
Queensland Woman Survives Eastern Brown Snakebite in Bed
1 min
Queensland Woman Survives Eastern Brown Snakebite in Bed
PM Narendra Modi's Visit to Panchvati: A Confluence of Politics, Culture, and Religion
1 min
PM Narendra Modi's Visit to Panchvati: A Confluence of Politics, Culture, and Religion
Uncharted Waters: Reports Highlight Concerns over Freedom of Navigation and Emerging Tripartite Alliance
2 mins
Uncharted Waters: Reports Highlight Concerns over Freedom of Navigation and Emerging Tripartite Alliance
Canadians Question State of Federalism Amidst Provincial Disputes
2 mins
Canadians Question State of Federalism Amidst Provincial Disputes
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
3 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
10 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app