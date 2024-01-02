en English
Business

SEBI’s New Amendments Reshape Operations of Alternative Investment Funds

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:25 am EST
As India continues to march towards digitization, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has initiated new amendments to the regulations concerning Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs). Aimed at bolstering transparency and efficiency, these amendments stand to revolutionize the way AIFs operate and manage their investments, starting from September 2024.

Dematerialization and Exceptions

Under the new amendments, SEBI has made it mandatory for all new investments by AIFs to be held in a dematerialized form. The move aligns with the global trend of digitization, which has been steadily permeating the financial sector. However, the mandate comes with certain exemptions. Existing investments are not required to be dematerialized unless the investee company is legally obliged to dematerialize its securities or the AIF has control over the company. Furthermore, the mandate does not apply to specific AIF schemes. These include funds in liquidation, those with a tenure ending within a year post-amendment notification, and those with an extended tenure as of the amendment notification date.

Mandatory Custodian Appointment

In a major shift, SEBI has now made it compulsory for all AIFs to appoint a custodian. Previously, only Category III AIFs and Category I and II AIFs with a corpus exceeding INR 500 crore were required to have a custodian. Now, irrespective of the size or type of the fund, the appointment of a custodian has been made mandatory. AIFs are allowed to choose a custodian associated with their manager or sponsor, a condition that mirrors the stipulations applicable to mutual funds under the SEBI (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 1996.

Implications of the NOS Judgement

In a related development, the recent verdict by the Honorable Supreme Court in the Northern Operating Systems Private Limited (NOS) case has led to the issuance of Instruction No. 05/2023-GST by CBIC. This instruction provides guidance on adjudicating taxability in cases of secondment. It emphasizes the importance of a nuanced examination of each specific arrangement and cautions against relying on a singular test. The judgement has held the assesse liable to pay service tax for relevant periods, thereby influencing the GST regime. CBIC’s instruction serves as a navigational beacon for businesses grappling with the intricacies of secondment taxability in the wake of the NOS judgement, advocating for a case-specific approach and discouraging hasty applications.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

