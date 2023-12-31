en English
SEBI Slaps Rs 1 Crore Penalty on Unitech Advisors for Neglecting Fund Wind-Up

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:04 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 12:34 pm EST
India’s capital market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), has imposed a hefty penalty of Rs 1 crore on Unitech Advisors India Pvt Ltd and its directors, Ajay and Sanjay Chandra. The punitive action comes in response to the company’s failure to wind up three real estate funds when they were supposed to, as per the stipulations in the schemes’ offer documents.

Violations and Penalties

SEBI’s rigorous investigation has thrown light on a host of violations committed by the fund house, now operating under the banner of Auram Asset Management Ltd. These transgressions range from not closing the schemes on time and poor investment decisions to investing in group companies and failing to return the majority of investors’ money. Additional penalties of Rs 10 lakh each have been imposed on Sanjay Chandra, Hitendra Malhotra, and Deepak Bajaj for their reluctance to furnish information and address investor grievances promptly.

Trustees Penalized

Not stopping at the fund house and its directors, SEBI has also penalized the three trustees of the fund house, Vijay Tulshyan, Mahesh Kumar Sharma, and Rakesh Dhingra, with Rs 10 lakh each. The regulator’s stringent action underlines its commitment to safeguarding investors’ interests.

A Regulator’s Directive

SEBI has directed Unitech Advisors to wind up the schemes within six months, return the money to unitholders by valuing the assets transparently, and allow investors to decide on their exit strategy. The back-story reveals that the CIG Realty Funds I, II, and IV were launched around 2006-07 as high-risk, high-return close-ended schemes and have been illegally extended beyond their tenure. The Chandras were previously imprisoned for allegedly defrauding homebuyers, and at least Ajay Chandra is currently lodged in Taloja Central Jail. Many similar real estate funds have faced issues with project completions, leading to investors’ money being stuck, underlining the need for more stringent regulations in the sector.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

