SEBI Slaps Rs. 1 Crore Penalty on Unitech Advisors and Directors for Real Estate Fund Violations

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has slapped a hefty penalty of Rs. 1 crore on Unitech Advisors India Pvt Ltd and its directors, Ajay and Sanjay Chandra, for their failure to properly wind up three real estate funds, namely CIG Realty Funds I, II, and IV. These funds were high-risk investment schemes launched around 2006-07, promising high returns but leaving many investors high and dry as various real estate projects remained incomplete.

Unitech Advisors’ Illegal Extensions and Poor Investments

SEBI’s investigation into the matter revealed a series of unsettling facts. According to the regulator, Unitech Advisors had unlawfully extended the tenures of the mentioned schemes, and further compounded the issue with poor investment decisions. This included investing in group companies, leading to the majority of the investors not receiving their money back.

Additional Penalties and Directives

But the penalties did not stop at Unitech Advisors and the Chandra brothers. Additional fines were also levied on Sanjay Chandra, Hitendra Malhotra, and Deepak Bajaj for their failure to furnish information and redress investor grievances. Furthermore, three trustees of the fund house were each fined Rs. 10 lakh.

In addition to the financial penalties, SEBI has also mandated Unitech Advisors to wind up the three funds within six months. The regulator has insisted upon a transparent valuation of the underlying assets and has directed the firm to return the money to the unitholders post this process.

Aftermath and the Moneycontrol Investigation

This SEBI action follows a 2019 Moneycontrol investigation into the issues surrounding real estate funds. As of now, Ajay Chandra is lodged in Taloja Central Jail, Mumbai, whereas Sanjay’s whereabouts remain a mystery. The latter’s unknown location has prompted SEBI to send summons to his last known address.