Sebi Resolves Over 3,000 Complaints in December Through SCORES

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:15 pm EST
In the month of December, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) made strides in its efforts to address investor grievances. Through its online investor grievance redressal platform, SCORES, Sebi managed to successfully resolve 3,140 complaints. This platform, operational since June 2011, has been instrumental in allowing investors to file complaints against companies, intermediaries, and market infrastructure institutions within the securities market.

Details of Resolved and Pending Complaints

In December, Sebi started with a total of 3,849 pending complaints. During that period, the board received an additional 3,071 new complaints. Despite the board’s best efforts, by the end of the month, there was still a backlog of 3,780 actionable complaints. A total of 17 complaints had been outstanding for over three months, involving 13 entities linked to Motilal Oswal Alternative Investment Trust, Realty Excellence Investment Trust, and UC-RNT Fund.

Review of Resolved Complaints

Interestingly, the month of December also saw Sebi receive 185 requests for the review of complaints. These reviews can be submitted within 15 days following the initial resolution and pertain to complaints handled in the latter half of December 2023. These cases may be reassessed in the subsequent month. The complaints that have been pending for more than three months involve issues with investment advisers, venture capital funds, alternative investment funds, and research analysts.

Average Resolution Time and Public Notice

The average time taken to resolve a complaint was 42 days, a slight improvement from the previous 47 days. Given the circumstances, Sebi issued a public notice indicating that certain entities had complaints pending against them for more than three months on SCORES as of December 2023. As a proactive measure, SCORES is set to integrate with an online dispute resolution platform by April 1, 2024, providing investors with additional avenues for dispute resolution against listed companies and specific intermediaries.

Business India Investments
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

