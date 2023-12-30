en English
Business

SEBI Extends Mutual Fund Nomination Deadline to June 2024

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:18 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 2:32 am EST
SEBI Extends Mutual Fund Nomination Deadline to June 2024

In a significant move, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has extended the deadline for mutual fund (MF) investors to complete or update their MF nominations to June 30, 2024. Originally, SEBI mandated MF nominations for all new investments from August 1, 2022, setting a deadline for existing investments to complete nominations by March 31, 2023. However, the deadline was extended considering the difficulties investors, particularly those with jointly held investments, encountered.

(Read Also: India's Skydiving Water Tank: A Mystery in Descent)

Timeline Extensions Based on AMFI Representations

The extensions were prompted by representations from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). The deadline shifted from March 31 to September 30, and then to December 31, 2023. There are serious implications for investors who fail to meet the deadline. Their MF folios could be frozen for debits, barring them from redeeming or withdrawing from those investments, although they can still make new investments in them. By the end of September 2023, approximately 25 lakh Permanent Account Number (PAN) holders had not updated their nominations.

Updating Nomination: Online and Offline

Investors have the option to update nominations online through platforms such as CAMS, K-Fintech, and MF Central. If online options are not feasible, investors can submit physical forms. Jointly held folios, however, require consent from all holders, complicating the process. The Mutual Funds Utility (MFU) platform also offers online nomination services for new investors.

(Read Also: India's Tax Collections to Surpass Rs 19 Lakh Crore Under PM Narendra Modi's Tenure)

Importance of Nomination in MF Investments

SEBI’s extension is crucial as a nominee plays a pivotal role in the transmission of assets to the next of kin after an investor’s demise. Without a nominee, this process can become complex. Nominations can only be made by individuals applying for or holding units on their own behalf, either singly or jointly. It is now mandatory to have a nominee for demat accounts.

Business India Investments
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

