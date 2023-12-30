SEBI Extends Deadline for Updating Mutual Fund Nominations

In a significant move, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has extended the deadline for mutual fund (MF) investors to update their MF nominations to June 30, 2024. This step comes as a response to representations from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), following difficulties encountered by investors, especially those with jointly held investments, in meeting the previous deadlines.

Investor Struggles and the Need for Nomination

The original mandate for nomination, introduced in June 2022, required all new MF investments from August 1, 2022, to have a nominee. The initial deadline for existing investments to comply was March 31, 2023, but it has been extended several times due to investors grappling with the nomination process. However, failure to complete the nomination will lead to the freezing of MF folios for debits, preventing redemptions or withdrawals, although continued investment will still be feasible.

Current Status of Nomination Updates

As of the end of September 2023, about 25 lakh PAN holders had not updated their nominations, as per CAMS, the registrar and transfer agent. Investors have the option to update their nominations online using CAMS, K Fintech, or MF Central, or submit physical nomination forms if unable to do so online. Jointly held folios necessitate the consent and signatures of all holders, which can pose a challenge to coordinate.

Importance of Nomination in Mutual Funds

Investors are advised to ensure their signatures match previous records to avoid rejections of their nomination forms. The revised deadline aims to give investors ample time to comply with the nomination requirements, thereby ensuring that their investments are appropriately managed in case of unforeseen circumstances. The nomination is crucial as it plays a pivotal role in the transmission of assets to the next of kin after an investor’s demise.