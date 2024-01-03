en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Sea SE Faces Bearish Sentiment Amid Options Trading

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:43 am EST
Sea SE Faces Bearish Sentiment Amid Options Trading

Investors are casting a wary eye on Sea SE, a leading player in Southeast Asia’s e-commerce and gaming sectors, as they navigate the turbulent waters of options trading. A recent analysis of public options records by Benzinga reveals a significant shift in investor sentiment, with a majority of 62% displaying a bearish outlook compared to 37% who are bullish.

Bullish Vs. Bearish: The Options Trading Landscape

Specifically, there have been eight exceptional options activities for Sea, comprising five puts valued at $540,764 and three calls worth $85,800. The options targeted price bands range from $35.0 to $85.0, reflecting the varying degrees of confidence and risk appetite among traders over the past three months.

Sea SE: A Powerhouse in E-commerce and Gaming

Sea SE is renowned for operating Shopee, a titan in Southeast Asia’s e-commerce landscape by gross merchandise value and transaction numbers. The company also maintains a firm footing in the gaming industry through Garena, whose game, Free Fire, has achieved widespread success. SeaMoney, the company’s financial services arm, diversifies its portfolio further by offering credit lending services.

Market Expectations and Trading Risks

Market experts have set a consensus target price for Sea at $42.0. However, it’s crucial to note that options trading carries high risks and rewards, necessitating traders to be well-versed and strategic in their approach. To assist traders in staying abreast with the latest developments in Sea options trades, Benzinga Pro offers real-time alerts.

Yet, as the bearish sentiment towards Sea SE prevails, it’s worth noting a similar trend observed in Tencent. Despite the company’s nearly 20-year track record and attractive valuation with a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.4, shares have dropped 11% in 2023 due to its exposure to the gaming sector and the Chinese government’s proposed regulations to control online gaming spending. This suggests that the broader sector dynamics could be influencing investor behavior.

0
Asia Business Investments
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ishikawa Earthquake: A Tale of Devastation and Resilience

By Wojciech Zylm

UK's Joining of CPTPP Trade Bloc Boosts Drinks Exporters

By Muhammad Jawad

Apple's Asian Suppliers Face Stock Plunge Amid Downgrade and Demand Concerns

By Ayesha Mumtaz

22nd Dhaka International Film Festival to Begin on January 20 with Bangladesh-Iran Film 'Fereshte'

By BNN Correspondents

Kazakhstan's Appeal to CSTO Amidst Unrest: A Study of Collective Secur ...
@Asia · 49 mins
Kazakhstan's Appeal to CSTO Amidst Unrest: A Study of Collective Secur ...
heart comment 0
Snapchat Expands APAC Presence via Entravision Partnership

By Rafia Tasleem

Snapchat Expands APAC Presence via Entravision Partnership
Solo Leveling: From Web Novel to Anticipated Anime Release of 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Solo Leveling: From Web Novel to Anticipated Anime Release of 2024
Climate Change Threatens Global Fashion Industry, Report Warns

By BNN Correspondents

Climate Change Threatens Global Fashion Industry, Report Warns
Chemical Industry Set for Growth Spike: Navigating Challenges and Harnessing Opportunities

By Israel Ojoko

Chemical Industry Set for Growth Spike: Navigating Challenges and Harnessing Opportunities
Latest Headlines
World News
Jaishankar Highlights 'Transformational' Decade in India's Foreign Policy
14 seconds
Jaishankar Highlights 'Transformational' Decade in India's Foreign Policy
Persistent Cough Not Linked to New Virus, Say Medical Experts
26 seconds
Persistent Cough Not Linked to New Virus, Say Medical Experts
Patriots Confirm: Wheatley to Remain on Injured Reserve
1 min
Patriots Confirm: Wheatley to Remain on Injured Reserve
F1 Star Charles Leclerc Spotted with Exclusive Ferrari in Monte-Carlo
1 min
F1 Star Charles Leclerc Spotted with Exclusive Ferrari in Monte-Carlo
Zeliangrong Statehood Working Committee: A Beacon of Hope for Zeliangrong Aspirations
1 min
Zeliangrong Statehood Working Committee: A Beacon of Hope for Zeliangrong Aspirations
Councillor Calls Out Delays in Repair of Collapsed Brockton Brook Wall
2 mins
Councillor Calls Out Delays in Repair of Collapsed Brockton Brook Wall
Fairview Health Complex ED Faces Temporary Disruption: Here's What You Need to Know
3 mins
Fairview Health Complex ED Faces Temporary Disruption: Here's What You Need to Know
Gun Rights in 2024: A Pivotal Year for the Second Amendment
3 mins
Gun Rights in 2024: A Pivotal Year for the Second Amendment
Nyck de Vries: A Remarkable Journey Through Motorsports
3 mins
Nyck de Vries: A Remarkable Journey Through Motorsports
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
15 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
16 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
25 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
26 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
35 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
38 mins
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
58 mins
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
1 hour
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app