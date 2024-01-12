en English
Business

Scorpion Casino: A Rising Star in Crypto-Based Gambling and Passive Income

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:44 am EST
Taking the gambling and crypto world by storm, Scorpion Casino has emerged as a leading platform for passive income generation in 2024. The casino has outperformed expectations, exceeding $2.8 million in revenue and piquing the interest of investors worldwide. Unlike many passive income opportunities that fluctuate with the market, Scorpion Casino’s revenue is derived from consistent casino gambling earnings.

Deflationary Model and Token Appreciation

Scorpion Casino’s unique revenue-sharing model contributes to deflation by allocating a portion of the revenues to buy back and incinerate $SCORP tokens. This process creates scarcity, thereby increasing the potential for token value appreciation. This deflationary model, coupled with the casino’s steady income, positions Scorpion Casino as a promising investment opportunity.

Partnership with Tenset and Platform Revamp

Scorpion Casino’s partnership with Tenset, a well-established crypto incubator known for its successful presale projects, has been another driving force behind its surge in investor interest. The platform has undergone a significant transformation to offer a variety of professional casino games and sports betting options, putting it on par with major online casinos. Moreover, it holds a license from Curacao eGaming, a respected authority in the online gambling industry, ensuring transparency and fairness in its operations.

The $SCORP Token and Investor Interest

Investors are displaying an increasing appetite for the $SCORP token, which is set to serve as the betting and payment currency on the platform. The token’s value is further bolstered by the platform’s presale, which features enticing rewards like a 500% bonus for investors and a 40% credit bonus for contributions exceeding $100,000. The first CEX listing of the SCORP token is slated for January 15, with a vesting structure in place for token distribution.

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

