Business

Scarlett Hotel Group and Everwood Hospitality Partners Forge Strategic Partnership

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:32 am EST
Scarlett Hotel Group and Everwood Hospitality Partners have united their prowess in the hospitality investment and management sector, announcing a mutually beneficial strategic partnership. This collaboration will see a consolidation of hotel management operations under the Scarlett brand, while the principals of Scarlett will transition into principals of the investment practice at Everwood, which will rebrand as Everwood Capital Partners.

Focus on Investment and Expansion

The new Everwood Capital Partners will pivot its attention towards investment, asset management, development, and capital deployment in the hospitality industry. The partnership’s primary aim is to harness the combined strengths of both companies to spur growth for the properties they manage and to generate new opportunities for expansion.

Anticipating a Significant Impact

Zio Pekovic of Scarlett Hotel Group and Amit Govin of Everwood Capital Partners both emphasized the alignment of their perspectives on the investment process. They envision the potential of this partnership to emerge as a significant new player in the hotel business.

Integration and Synergies

Amit Patel of Everwood Capital Partners reported that the integration process over the past several months has been successful, leading to robust operational synergies. The combined entity currently oversees a portfolio of 17 hotels with 2,534 rooms in the U.S., with additional properties in the pipeline.

Moreover, the partnership includes franchises such as Marriott International, Hilton, Choice Hotels, and IHG Hotels & Resorts. This positions the newly merged entity for continued growth and industry influence, contributing to the dynamic landscape of the hospitality industry.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

