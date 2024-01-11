Scaramucci Foresees Bright Future for Bitcoin Following SEC's Historic ETF Approval

Following the historic approval of the first spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Anthony Scaramucci, the founder and CEO of SkyBridge Capital, has voiced optimism about the future of Bitcoin. This seminal regulatory development is viewed as a major stride toward integrating cryptocurrencies into mainstream finance, empowering average investors with regulated access to the digital asset.

Advertisment

Scaramucci's Forecast Amid SkyBridge's Rebound

In a conversation with CNBC's Arjun Kharpal, Scaramucci shared insights into the significant rebound his New York-based hedge fund witnessed in 2023. After a challenging 2022, SkyBridge experienced what Scaramucci considers its best year on record. This success is attributed to incremental investments in digital assets, specifically Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana.

SEC's Approval: A Pivotal Moment for Bitcoin

Advertisment

Scaramucci regards the SEC's decision to approve Bitcoin ETFs as a watershed moment for Bitcoin and digital assets at large. He anticipates that Bitcoin could attain new all-time highs by the end of the current year or the next. Scaramucci's predictions include the potential for the approval to draw $100 billion in institutional investments, potentially catapulting Bitcoin's price to $330,000 in the foreseeable future.

Bitcoin: On Par with Gold?

Scaramucci envisages a future where the total market capitalization of Bitcoin could surge more than 13-fold from its current level, eventually equating it with the market capitalization of gold. He also foresees potential benefits for Bitcoin in light of the Federal Reserve's plans to ease monetary policy, as more liquidity in the markets would favor Bitcoin.

Confirming his intention to ceremonially purchase the newly approved ETF, Scaramucci underscores the significance of this regulatory development in allowing investors to include Bitcoin in their brokerage accounts, marking a new era in the financial world.