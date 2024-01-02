Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Executes Share Buy-Back Program

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S, a prominent global manufacturer of cigars, has embarked on a share buy-back program. Announced on 10 November 2023, the program has an aggregate value of up to DKK 850 million. It is designed to adjust the company’s capital structure and meet obligations related to its share-based incentive program, aligning with the Market Abuse Regulation and the Safe Harbour rules.

A Strategic Move

The share buy-back includes a directed buy-back from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S. Scheduled to run until 28 February 2025, the program has already made significant strides. Transactions executed from 25 to 29 December 2023 have led to Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owning 1,104,901 treasury shares. This constitutes 1.27% of the total share capital and is a clear indicator of the company’s strategic financial management.

Global Presence and Expansion

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S stands as a leader in the cigar market, with a presence in over 100 markets worldwide. The company employs approximately 10,000 people across multiple continents, showcasing its global reach and influence. The construction of a new store, bar, and lounge at The Strand at Town Center in Florida, costing nearly $3.39 million, further exemplifies the company’s expansion strategy.

The Cigar Experience Redefined

The proposed retail building will feature a 2,140-square-foot outdoor seating area, creating an immersive experience for customers. The group’s retail arm, Cigars International, has 10 locations across Pennsylvania, Texas, and Florida. These outlets offer a unique cigar experience, blending traditional cigar shops’ feel with modern amenities. From expansive, glass-encased walk-in humidors to indoor cocktail bars and lounges with plush leather seating, every detail is designed to delight the cigar aficionado. The outdoor patios come with multiple firepits, rocking chairs, and bars serving adult beverages, further enhancing the customer experience.