SBI Shares Maintain Momentum in 2023, Brokerages Signal Positive Outlook

Despite a largely turbulent 2023, Indian banking stalwart State Bank of India (SBI) has managed to maintain an upward trajectory in terms of its stock market performance. The shares of SBI have seen a modest rise of 5% over the course of the year, with a 4.56% increase on an annual basis. Notably, a nearly 14% surge in the stock price has been witnessed over the last month.

Optimistic Projections from Brokerages

Brokerages, including Axis Securities, SMC Global, and Motilal Oswal Securities, have a bullish outlook on SBI, placing it among their top picks for the upcoming year. Axis Securities has projected a target price of 800 per share for SBI, anticipating a 25% upside from current market levels. This optimistic forecast is underpinned by the bank’s strong position to deliver a return on assets and equity of 1% and 16%, respectively, during the fiscal years 2024-26, supported by stable credit costs and cost ratios.

(Read Also: Indian Government Boosts E-commerce Exports with RoDTEP Scheme Extension)

SBI’s Robust Performance

SMC Global has commended SBI’s robust performance on several parameters, superior asset quality due to strong underwriting practices, and the bank’s strategy to double its home loan portfolio in the next five years. Predicting a target price of 791 for SBI’s stock within an 8-10 month period, SMC Global uses a two-year average price-book value (P/BV) of 1.73 times and an FY25 book value per share (BVPS) of 457.07.

Target Prices and Market Close

Motilal Oswal has a slightly more conservative target of 700 for the stock. Despite these projections, the SBI stock closed 1.49% lower at 641.70 on the NSE on December 29. The disclaimer notes that the views and investment tips from experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and advises users to consult certified experts before making investment decisions.

(Read Also: Indiana Man Survives Six-Day Ordeal in Wrecked Truck with Rainwater)

Meanwhile, India’s benchmark indexes ended 2023 on a subdued note, with the Nifty 50 index closing 0.22% lower and the S&P BSE Sensex settling 0.23% down. However, both indexes rose to fresh record highs during the year, with the Nifty jumping over 20% and the Sensex rising nearly 19%. The Indian rupee’s decline in 2023 was the smallest in a six-year losing streak, and the volatility hit decadal lows due to the central bank’s intervention.

Read More