Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund Tops Global Sovereign Investors List in 2023

2023 marked a historical turn in the realm of global investments as Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) ascended to the apex of the list of the world’s most active sovereign investors. PIF’s total capital deployment surged to $31.6 billion, a noteworthy increase from $20.7 billion in 2022. This remarkable growth stood in stark contrast to the investment patterns of other global sovereign wealth funds, such as Singapore’s GIC Pte and Temasek Holdings Pte, which retreated in response to fluctuating markets.

Gulf Sovereign Wealth Funds Leading the Way

PIF’s investment escalation is a fragment of a larger trend wherein Gulf sovereign wealth funds, particularly those hailing from hydrocarbon-rich nations such as Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, are spearheading global transaction activity. As per Global SWF data, Gulf funds now command nearly 40% of the total investment value by sovereign investors. By the close of 2024, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain are expected to govern approximately $4.4 trillion in gross foreign assets, with two-thirds likely under the management of sovereign wealth funds.

PIF’s High-Stake Deals of 2023

PIF made several high-profile investments in 2023, including the acquisition of US gaming company Scopely for close to $5 billion, and Standard Chartered’s aviation leasing business for $3.6 billion. On the domestic front, PIF played a crucial role in supporting Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification efforts by acquiring Sabic Basic Industries Corp.’s steel business for $3.3 billion.

The Global Picture

Despite the substantial growth of assets managed by sovereign wealth funds worldwide to a record $11.2 trillion, the total spending by these funds in 2023 was 21% below that of 2022. Nonetheless, PIF’s investment activity accounted for a quarter of the approximately $124 billion spent by sovereign wealth funds worldwide in 2023. This dominance, in conjunction with the broader trend of Gulf funds’ increasing global presence, signifies a shift in the global financial landscape, with a rising emphasis on the investment prowess of hydrocarbon-rich Gulf nations.