Saudi Arabia’s Private School Market: A Growing Investment Opportunity

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:06 am EST
Saudi Arabia’s Private School Market: A Growing Investment Opportunity

Saudi Arabia’s private education sector is turning heads, as potential for growth and investment burgeons, according to a report by real estate and investment firm, Colliers. The nation holds the largest student population in the Gulf Cooperation Council region, with nearly 7.5 million school-aged children and approximately 6 million enrolled students. As it stands, only 15 percent of these students are enrolled in fee-paying schools, and a significant 79 percent of schools are state-run. This paints a picture of a vast expanse of opportunity for the growth of private education in the Kingdom.

Booming Demand for Private Education

Projections indicate that the demand for K-12 education in Saudi Arabia will rise to 7.2 million by 2030. This surge will necessitate 1.2 million new school places and, in turn, the establishment of 200 new private schools. This anticipated growth is a consequence of higher wages, demographic shifts, and a favorable regulatory environment under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plan. The blueprint underscores education as a crucial element of the nation’s economic and social development.

Ripe for Investment

The Saudi government’s investment of $53.7 billion in education in 2022, coupled with the removal of foreign ownership restrictions in 2017, has rendered the education sector a prime target for investors. Affordability, reflected in an average tuition fee of less than $10,000 in second-tier cities, and the potential for premium schools fostered by the growth of the white-collar expatriate population, enhance the market’s appeal. Furthermore, the Regional Headquarters Program, which seeks to position Saudi Arabia as a central hub for multinational companies, could stimulate an increased demand for quality education.

Potential Challenges Ahead

Despite the promising prospects, challenges persist for international operators. Securing project finance and reconciling the long-term nature of education investments with the banks’ shorter risk appetite remain hurdles on the path. As the sector evolves, how these challenges are navigated will significantly impact the pace and extent of private education’s expansion in Saudi Arabia.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

