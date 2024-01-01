en English
Investments

Saudi Arabia’s PIF Leads Global Investment with $31.5 Billion Spending in 2023

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:06 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 4:46 am EST
In 2023, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) took center stage in global investment, accounting for a quarter of the nearly $124 billion spent by sovereign wealth funds worldwide. The PIF’s spending totaled $31.5 billion, a remarkable increase from previous years.

This surge in investment comes despite an overall decrease of 21% in total spending by sovereign wealth funds, indicating a cautious approach amidst plenty of available capital.

PIF’s Notable Investments and Influence

PIF’s investment portfolio in 2023 was diverse and impactful. Their significant actions included taking control of four major Saudi soccer clubs, a shock merger agreement in the golf world between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and the Saudi-backed LIV circuit.

Moreover, PIF invested $4.9 billion in U.S. gaming company Scopely, $3.6 billion in Standard Chartered’s aircraft leasing division, and $3.3 billion in steelmaker Hadeed.

Investments Saudi Arabia
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

