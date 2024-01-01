Saudi Arabia’s PIF Leads Global Investment with $31.5 Billion Spending in 2023

In 2023, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) took center stage in global investment, accounting for a quarter of the nearly $124 billion spent by sovereign wealth funds worldwide. The PIF’s spending totaled $31.5 billion, a remarkable increase from previous years.

This surge in investment comes despite an overall decrease of 21% in total spending by sovereign wealth funds, indicating a cautious approach amidst plenty of available capital.

PIF’s Notable Investments and Influence

PIF’s investment portfolio in 2023 was diverse and impactful. Their significant actions included taking control of four major Saudi soccer clubs, a shock merger agreement in the golf world between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and the Saudi-backed LIV circuit.

Moreover, PIF invested $4.9 billion in U.S. gaming company Scopely, $3.6 billion in Standard Chartered’s aircraft leasing division, and $3.3 billion in steelmaker Hadeed.