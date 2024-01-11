Saudi Arabia Reveals Preferred Bidders in Fourth Round of Mining Exploration Licenses

In an ambitious strategic move, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources in Saudi Arabia has unveiled the preferred bidders for three mineral exploration sites, marking the fourth series of licensing rounds under the Accelerated Exploration Program. This initiative is a crucial component of the Kingdom's effort to optimize the utilization of its mineral resources and stimulate the growth of the mining sector, in line with Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program.

Bidders and Exploration Sites

The preferred bidders consist of a diverse mix of domestic and international consortiums. The Ajlan & Bros and Norin Mining Ltd Consortium were chosen for the Bir Umq site. The Royal Roads and MSB Holding Consortium have been selected for the Jabal Sahabiyah site, and Sumou Holding with Kuya Silver Consortium are the preferred bidders for the Umm Hadid site. These exploration licenses will be issued under the Mining Investment Law, obligating these companies to showcase technical expertise and a strong commitment to managing social and environmental impact.

Investments and Prospects

The Bir Umq site, nestled in Mahd Ad Dhahab, is rich with copper and zinc deposits. The winning consortium, Ajlan & Bros and Norin Mining Ltd, have pledged to invest SAR 110 million in exploration and SAR 15 million in local community initiatives. The Jabal Sahabiyah site in Tathleeth, housing zinc, lead, and copper deposits, will witness over SAR 20 million in exploration investments and SAR 450,000 for community initiatives by the Royal Roads and MSB Holding Consortium. The Umm Hadid site in the Afif region, home to silver, lead, copper, and zinc deposits, will see SAR 83 million invested in exploration and over SAR 3 million in community initiatives by Sumou Holding and Kuya Silver Consortium.

Optimizing Economic Impact

The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has reiterated its commitment to conducting a competitive and fair auction process for exploration licenses, alongside a continuous drive to maximize the economic impact of mining investments. The aim is to attract a diverse range of companies to the sector, further bolstering the Kingdom's mining industry and contributing to the realization of Saudi Vision 2030.