Saudi Arabia and Tunisia Sign Seven MoUs to Boost Bilateral Ties

In a bid to strengthen bilateral ties, Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar Ibrahim Alkhorayef, recently concluded his visit to Tunisia.

The trip was marked by his participation in the 11th session of the Saudi-Tunisian Joint Committee and co-chairing the Saudi-Tunisian Investment and Partnership Forum.

A Strengthened Partnership

During his visit, Alkhorayef met with high-ranking Tunisian officials, including President Kais Saied and Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani.

The discussions centered around fortifying the partnership between Saudi Arabia and Tunisia, with a spotlight on industry, tourism, investment, and the optimal use of both nations’ natural resources.

Memorandums of Understanding

Seven memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were inked during the Joint Committee’s 11th session. These MoUs aim to boost cooperation in diverse sectors, including agricultural scientific research, environment protection, tourism, labor, industry, climate, and meteorology.

Alkhorayef also participated in a meeting with the Tunisian-Saudi Business Council, emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive partnership and economic diversity.

