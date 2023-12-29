en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Investments

Saudi Arabia and Tunisia Sign Seven MoUs to Boost Bilateral Ties

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:00 am EST
Saudi Arabia and Tunisia Sign Seven MoUs to Boost Bilateral Ties

In a bid to strengthen bilateral ties, Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar Ibrahim Alkhorayef, recently concluded his visit to Tunisia.

The trip was marked by his participation in the 11th session of the Saudi-Tunisian Joint Committee and co-chairing the Saudi-Tunisian Investment and Partnership Forum.

A Strengthened Partnership

During his visit, Alkhorayef met with high-ranking Tunisian officials, including President Kais Saied and Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani.

The discussions centered around fortifying the partnership between Saudi Arabia and Tunisia, with a spotlight on industry, tourism, investment, and the optimal use of both nations’ natural resources.

Memorandums of Understanding

Seven memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were inked during the Joint Committee’s 11th session. These MoUs aim to boost cooperation in diverse sectors, including agricultural scientific research, environment protection, tourism, labor, industry, climate, and meteorology.

Alkhorayef also participated in a meeting with the Tunisian-Saudi Business Council, emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive partnership and economic diversity.

Saudi Arabia’s Support to the Palestinian Cause

In separate news, Adel bin Abdulrahman Al Asoomi, the Speaker of the Arab Parliament, lauded Saudi Arabia’s efforts to back the Palestinian people and halt Israeli aggression in Gaza. The Kingdom has initiated a fundraising campaign for Palestinian aid, amassing over SAR500 million in donations.

Simultaneously, the report also highlights the swearing-in of new regional governors before King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. These appointments span across various regions in Saudi Arabia. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also inaugurated the fourth year of the eighth session of the Shura Council.

0
Investments Saudi Arabia Tunisia
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Kolte Patil Developers Ltd. Sees Major Ownership Shift with 3% Equity Trade

By BNN Correspondents

Power Mech Projects Ltd's Shares Skyrocket to Lifetime High After Securing Substantial Orders

By Rafia Tasleem

Mastering the IPO Market: Tips for Profitable Trading

By Rafia Tasleem

North Eastern States and Union Territories Surge in Stock Market Participation

By Dil Bar Irshad

Currency Funds Pivot to Value Trades: A New Financial Strategy on the ...
@Finance · 32 mins
Currency Funds Pivot to Value Trades: A New Financial Strategy on the ...
heart comment 0
Mr. Sudhir Jatia’s Stock Market Journey: A Spotlight on VIP Industries and Safari

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Mr. Sudhir Jatia's Stock Market Journey: A Spotlight on VIP Industries and Safari
The ‘3Ds’ Keeping Vedanta in the Limelight: A 2023 Retrospective

By Rafia Tasleem

The '3Ds' Keeping Vedanta in the Limelight: A 2023 Retrospective
Man Group Plc Targets Private Credit Expansion Amid Shifting Corporate Borrowing Landscape

By BNN Correspondents

Man Group Plc Targets Private Credit Expansion Amid Shifting Corporate Borrowing Landscape
Vedanta in 2023: Navigating Challenges with Strategic Moves

By Rafia Tasleem

Vedanta in 2023: Navigating Challenges with Strategic Moves
Latest Headlines
World News
Namibia Steps up Efforts to End Violence Against Children
10 seconds
Namibia Steps up Efforts to End Violence Against Children
Norwich Care Home Harvey Lane Downgraded to 'Inadequate' by CQC
22 seconds
Norwich Care Home Harvey Lane Downgraded to 'Inadequate' by CQC
Russell Wilson's Future: Steelers, Commanders Emerge as Likely Destinations
2 mins
Russell Wilson's Future: Steelers, Commanders Emerge as Likely Destinations
Egypt Hosts High-Level Hamas Delegation to Negotiate End to Gaza War
2 mins
Egypt Hosts High-Level Hamas Delegation to Negotiate End to Gaza War
Virginia Records First Pediatric Flu Death of the Season Amid Rising Flu Activity
2 mins
Virginia Records First Pediatric Flu Death of the Season Amid Rising Flu Activity
Nic Maddinson Steps Down as Captain, Will Sutherland Steps Up: A New Chapter for the Renegades
3 mins
Nic Maddinson Steps Down as Captain, Will Sutherland Steps Up: A New Chapter for the Renegades
Nikola Jokic Ties with Chamberlain in Nuggets' Historic Win
3 mins
Nikola Jokic Ties with Chamberlain in Nuggets' Historic Win
Sheffield Tragedy: Good Samaritan Killed in Violent Dispute
3 mins
Sheffield Tragedy: Good Samaritan Killed in Violent Dispute
Remembering Dr. Kunnathur Rajan: A Pioneer in Arthritis and Osteoporosis Treatment
4 mins
Remembering Dr. Kunnathur Rajan: A Pioneer in Arthritis and Osteoporosis Treatment
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
28 mins
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
44 mins
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
2 hours
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
2 hours
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
2 hours
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
2 hours
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
2 hours
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
2 hours
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia
2 hours
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app