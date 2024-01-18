SASCO Signs Contracts for New Fuel Stations, Set to Boost Revenues

The Saudi Automotive Services Company (SASCO) has made significant strides in expanding its operational footprint across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company announced today, January 18, 2024, the completion of three investment contracts with the State Properties General Authority. These contracts pertain to new fuel station sites in the Eastern Province of the Kingdom, placed strategically on Dammam - Abu Hadriyah Road, Al-Nairiya - Abu Hadriyah Road, and Al-Ahsa - Khurais Road.

Details of the Investment Contracts

The properties span areas of 40,000, 17,900, and 22,000 square meters respectively. The contracts carry a value of 3.4 million riyals, incorporating a clause for a 10% increase every five years over a 15-year period. In its announcement, SASCO emphasized that there were no related parties involved in the agreement.

Expected Impact on SASCO's Business

The activation of these sites is projected to gradually augment SASCO's revenues and operating profits. The company anticipates the financial effects of this move to become palpable in the second quarter of 2024. This expansion is a part of SASCO's broader strategy to amplify its presence throughout the Kingdom. Post the exclusion of 25 sites returned to their owners due to operational non-viability, SASCO's portfolio currently includes 541 operating stations. Furthermore, an additional 50 sites are presently under construction and are slated to become operational within the year.

Other Noteworthy Developments

