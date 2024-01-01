en English
Business

Samsung Electronics Witnesses Record High Foreign Investment Amid Semiconductor Industry Recovery

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:01 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 10:15 am EST
Samsung Electronics Witnesses Record High Foreign Investment Amid Semiconductor Industry Recovery

In a remarkable shift, Samsung Electronics Co., the global powerhouse in memory chip manufacturing, has witnessed an unprecedented level of confidence from foreign investors. As per the Korea Exchange (KRX) records, offshore investors have made a net total acquisition of 16.7 trillion won (about $12.9 billion USD) in Samsung Electronics stock throughout the past year. This remarkable influx marks the highest volume of foreign net purchases since the inception of these records in 1999.

Reversal of Investment Trends

This surge in foreign investment not only sets a new historical peak but also signifies the revival of foreign investors as net buyers in Samsung Electronics after a gap of four years. From 2020 to 2022, foreign investors had consistently maintained a net seller position. However, by the end of 2023, foreign ownership in Samsung Electronics stakes climbed to 53.9 percent, marking a significant rise from the 49.6 percent recorded the previous year.

(Read Also: Top Smartphones Under INR 15,000: A 2024 Guide)

A Bright Outlook for the Semiconductor Industry

The growth in foreign investment can be traced back to the anticipated recovery of the semiconductor industry, which has spurred optimistic market forecasts. NH Investment & Securities Co. analyst Na Jung-hwan points out this positive industry outlook as a crucial factor driving the increased investments. This investor confidence was mirrored in Samsung Electronics’ stock value, which observed a consecutive seven-day rise, culminating in a year-end closing high of 78,500 won.

(Read Also: Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra May Introduce Groundbreaking Camera Feature)

SK hynix Inc. Joins the Rally

Notably, Samsung is not the only beneficiary of this trend. SK hynix Inc., the world’s second-largest memory chip manufacturer, also saw a significant uptick in foreign net purchases. The figure leaped to 2.8 trillion won last year from the previous year’s 833 billion won. This shift in market dynamics underscores the global confidence in the semiconductor industry’s recovery, with South Korean manufacturers at the forefront of this positive transition.

Business Investments South Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

