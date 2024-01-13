en English
Business

Samson Rock Capital LLP Reveals Stakes in Network International Holdings

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:58 am EST
Samson Rock Capital LLP, in compliance with Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code, has publicly unveiled its stakes and short positions in Network International Holdings PLC. The disclosure reveals a significant long position in cash-settled derivatives, equivalent to 14,111,580 ordinary 10p shares. This accounts for a hefty 2.65% stake in the company.

Increased Long Positions

The firm has also boosted its long positions through equity swaps, adding another 8,982 shares at 391 GBp and 75,000 shares at 391.20 GBp on the 11th of January, 2024. These transactions further solidify Samson Rock Capital LLP’s interest in the company.

No New Rights or Dealings Reported

Notably, the disclosure did not report any new rights to subscribe for securities or stock-settled derivative transactions. It also confirmed the absence of any indemnity or dealing arrangements, or agreements relative to voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of securities.

Continued Expansion of Network International

The disclosure comes as Network International continues to spread its influence as a leading payment solutions provider in the Middle East and Africa. The hedge fund’s 5.4% stake in the company, positions it as one of the largest shareholders. This strategic move aligns with Network International’s drive to fortify its position in the digital payment industry.

The disclosure, received on the 12th of January, 2024, did not include a supplemental form 8 (open positions) from Samson Rock Capital LLP. The firm’s significant stake in Network International Holdings PLC underlines its faith in the company’s growth potential and strategic expansion plans.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

