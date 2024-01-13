Samson Rock Capital LLP Reveals Stakes in Network International Holdings

Samson Rock Capital LLP, in compliance with Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code, has publicly unveiled its stakes and short positions in Network International Holdings PLC. The disclosure reveals a significant long position in cash-settled derivatives, equivalent to 14,111,580 ordinary 10p shares. This accounts for a hefty 2.65% stake in the company.

Increased Long Positions

The firm has also boosted its long positions through equity swaps, adding another 8,982 shares at 391 GBp and 75,000 shares at 391.20 GBp on the 11th of January, 2024. These transactions further solidify Samson Rock Capital LLP’s interest in the company.

No New Rights or Dealings Reported

Notably, the disclosure did not report any new rights to subscribe for securities or stock-settled derivative transactions. It also confirmed the absence of any indemnity or dealing arrangements, or agreements relative to voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of securities.

Continued Expansion of Network International

The disclosure comes as Network International continues to spread its influence as a leading payment solutions provider in the Middle East and Africa. The hedge fund’s 5.4% stake in the company, positions it as one of the largest shareholders. This strategic move aligns with Network International’s drive to fortify its position in the digital payment industry.

The disclosure, received on the 12th of January, 2024, did not include a supplemental form 8 (open positions) from Samson Rock Capital LLP. The firm’s significant stake in Network International Holdings PLC underlines its faith in the company’s growth potential and strategic expansion plans.