Business

Safe Supply Streaming Co. Ltd. Joins OTCQB Venture Market

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:51 am EST
Safe Supply Streaming Co. Ltd. Joins OTCQB Venture Market

Safe Supply Streaming Co. Ltd., a trailblazer in drug policy reform, has secured the green light to initiate trading of its common shares on the OTCQB Venture Market. The company’s shares will be trading under the ticker symbol SSPLF. The OTCQB Venture Market, a leading platform for early-stage and burgeoning U.S. and international companies, is set to enhance Safe Supply’s liquidity, valuation, trading efficiency, pricing transparency, and disclosure.

Inviting U.S. Investors

Bill Panagiotakopoulos, CEO of Safe Supply, has expressed the significance of this move in aligning with the company’s mission to responsibly end the war on drugs. He believes that this step will amplify the company’s visibility among U.S. investors. Concurrently, the company’s shares will maintain their presence on the Canadian Securities Exchange (SPLY) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (QM4).

Anticipating Electronic Clearing

Alongside its new U.S. market presence, Safe Supply has applications pending with the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC). This move is designed to facilitate the electronic clearing and settlement of its shares in the United States, further easing the trading process for investors.

Investing in Decriminalization

Safe Supply’s mission revolves around investing in the necessary infrastructure to support the global transition towards the decriminalization, regulation, and legalization of drugs. The company’s focus includes the analysis, manufacturing, and distribution of psychoactive compounds, along with the construction of clinical infrastructure for safe access and treatment. It’s worth noting that the news from Safe Supply includes forward-looking statements about future events and plans. These are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may significantly diverge from anticipated outcomes.

Business
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

