Safe Supply Streaming Co. Ltd. Joins OTCQB Venture Market

Safe Supply Streaming Co. Ltd., a trailblazer in drug policy reform, has secured the green light to initiate trading of its common shares on the OTCQB Venture Market. The company’s shares will be trading under the ticker symbol SSPLF. The OTCQB Venture Market, a leading platform for early-stage and burgeoning U.S. and international companies, is set to enhance Safe Supply’s liquidity, valuation, trading efficiency, pricing transparency, and disclosure.

Inviting U.S. Investors

Bill Panagiotakopoulos, CEO of Safe Supply, has expressed the significance of this move in aligning with the company’s mission to responsibly end the war on drugs. He believes that this step will amplify the company’s visibility among U.S. investors. Concurrently, the company’s shares will maintain their presence on the Canadian Securities Exchange (SPLY) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (QM4).

Anticipating Electronic Clearing

Alongside its new U.S. market presence, Safe Supply has applications pending with the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC). This move is designed to facilitate the electronic clearing and settlement of its shares in the United States, further easing the trading process for investors.

Investing in Decriminalization

Safe Supply’s mission revolves around investing in the necessary infrastructure to support the global transition towards the decriminalization, regulation, and legalization of drugs. The company’s focus includes the analysis, manufacturing, and distribution of psychoactive compounds, along with the construction of clinical infrastructure for safe access and treatment. It’s worth noting that the news from Safe Supply includes forward-looking statements about future events and plans. These are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may significantly diverge from anticipated outcomes.