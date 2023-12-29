en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Sachin Tendulkar’s Investment in Azad Engineering Soars Sixfold After Successful Listing

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:25 pm EST
Sachin Tendulkar’s Investment in Azad Engineering Soars Sixfold After Successful Listing

Renowned cricket legend, Sachin Tendulkar, is reaping the fruits of his strategic investment in Azad Engineering. The company’s successful listing on the stock exchange has caused Tendulkar’s investment to swell sixfold. Back in March 2023, Tendulkar purchased approximately 430,000 shares at an adjusted average cost of Rs 114.10 each. These shares debuted at a staggering Rs 720 on December 28, painting a profitable picture for the cricket icon.

Notable Sporting Personalities See Investments Triple

Similarly, other prominent sports figures, including badminton stars Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu, and cricketer VVS Laxman, have seen their investments triple in value. Each of them holds 44,000 shares, bought at an adjusted acquisition price of Rs 228.17. Notably, none of these athletes were selling shareholders during the company’s initial public offering (IPO).

Azad Engineering: The Powerhouse of Aerospace Manufacturing

Established in 1983, Azad Engineering has carved out a niche for itself in the manufacturing of aerospace components and turbines. With a significant presence in the aerospace, defense, energy, and oil and gas industries, the company operates four manufacturing units in Hyderabad. Moreover, its client list includes heavyweights such as General Electric and Honeywell International.

Favorable Market Perception and Future Outlook

Market analysts harbor a positive outlook for Azad Engineering, citing its long-term contracts, stable customer base, and clear revenue visibility as key strengths. The company’s IPO was oversubscribed by a remarkable 80.6 times, signaling a strong investor interest. The funds raised from the IPO are earmarked for purchasing new machinery, debt repayment, and general corporate purposes.

0
Business India Investments
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

iHuman Inc. Sees Substantial Rise in Short Interest Amid Growing Investor Confidence

By Aqsa Younas Rana

BC Assessment Data Reveals Property Value Trends: A Comprehensive News Roundup

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Inotiv Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest; Craig Hallum Adjusts Target Price

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Corporate Governance, Innovative Research, and Financial Trends: Stepping into 2024

By Salman Khan

Microsoft and Tech Industry's Exciting Developments Usher in 2024 ...
@Business · 2 mins
Microsoft and Tech Industry's Exciting Developments Usher in 2024 ...
heart comment 0
Brazil Unveils Tax Incentives to Boost Economy and Foster Sustainability

By Saboor Bayat

Brazil Unveils Tax Incentives to Boost Economy and Foster Sustainability
Gadget Flow: A Year of Growth and Innovation

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Gadget Flow: A Year of Growth and Innovation
Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta Joins Shark Tank India Season 3 as Judge

By Dil Bar Irshad

Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta Joins Shark Tank India Season 3 as Judge
From Aviation to Tech: Halynne Shi’s Unconventional Career Journey

By BNN Correspondents

From Aviation to Tech: Halynne Shi's Unconventional Career Journey
Latest Headlines
World News
Weight Loss Drugs: A Potential New Frontier in Alcoholism Treatment
22 seconds
Weight Loss Drugs: A Potential New Frontier in Alcoholism Treatment
Toronto Maple Leafs' Game Analysis: A Challenging Loss against the Hurricanes
2 mins
Toronto Maple Leafs' Game Analysis: A Challenging Loss against the Hurricanes
Experts Share Seven Strategies for Relaxing the Mind in 2024
2 mins
Experts Share Seven Strategies for Relaxing the Mind in 2024
Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election: A Spectrum of Candidates and High Stakes
3 mins
Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election: A Spectrum of Candidates and High Stakes
Navigating the Political Landscape: Predictions for 2024
6 mins
Navigating the Political Landscape: Predictions for 2024
Tottenham Hotspur Snaps Bournemouth's Winning Streak with 3-1 Victory
7 mins
Tottenham Hotspur Snaps Bournemouth's Winning Streak with 3-1 Victory
Porsche 911 GT3 Rally Cars Make Thrilling Debut in 2023 Belgian Rally Season
7 mins
Porsche 911 GT3 Rally Cars Make Thrilling Debut in 2023 Belgian Rally Season
Jess Impiazzi Unveils Her Year of Trials and Triumph: Breakup, Lupus, and Hope
7 mins
Jess Impiazzi Unveils Her Year of Trials and Triumph: Breakup, Lupus, and Hope
Bulgaria and Romania Celebrate Partial Schengen Accession
9 mins
Bulgaria and Romania Celebrate Partial Schengen Accession
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
16 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
18 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app