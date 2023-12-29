Sachin Tendulkar’s Investment in Azad Engineering Soars Sixfold After Successful Listing

Renowned cricket legend, Sachin Tendulkar, is reaping the fruits of his strategic investment in Azad Engineering. The company’s successful listing on the stock exchange has caused Tendulkar’s investment to swell sixfold. Back in March 2023, Tendulkar purchased approximately 430,000 shares at an adjusted average cost of Rs 114.10 each. These shares debuted at a staggering Rs 720 on December 28, painting a profitable picture for the cricket icon.

Notable Sporting Personalities See Investments Triple

Similarly, other prominent sports figures, including badminton stars Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu, and cricketer VVS Laxman, have seen their investments triple in value. Each of them holds 44,000 shares, bought at an adjusted acquisition price of Rs 228.17. Notably, none of these athletes were selling shareholders during the company’s initial public offering (IPO).

Azad Engineering: The Powerhouse of Aerospace Manufacturing

Established in 1983, Azad Engineering has carved out a niche for itself in the manufacturing of aerospace components and turbines. With a significant presence in the aerospace, defense, energy, and oil and gas industries, the company operates four manufacturing units in Hyderabad. Moreover, its client list includes heavyweights such as General Electric and Honeywell International.

Favorable Market Perception and Future Outlook

Market analysts harbor a positive outlook for Azad Engineering, citing its long-term contracts, stable customer base, and clear revenue visibility as key strengths. The company’s IPO was oversubscribed by a remarkable 80.6 times, signaling a strong investor interest. The funds raised from the IPO are earmarked for purchasing new machinery, debt repayment, and general corporate purposes.