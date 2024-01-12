en English
Business

Saba Capital Reaps Major Returns from Investment in Scottish Mortgage Trust

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:14 pm EST
US activist hedge fund, Saba Capital, has achieved a remarkable gain following its strategic investment in the FTSE 100-listed Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (SMT). The bold move, which began with a modest $11 million investment, later expanded to an impressive $100 million stake, providing the hedge fund with a substantial return as SMT’s shares rebounded after a downturn.

Saba Capital’s Tactical Investment

The New York-based fund, under the keen leadership of Boaz Weinstein, astutely built its stake in SMT in April of the previous year. At the time, the trust’s share price was languishing at a three-year low, presenting a lucrative opportunity for investors like Saba Capital who could identify and seize the potential for a strong recovery. The fund exited its investment following a 21% surge in the fourth quarter, capturing a healthy profit.

Strategy: Discount to NAV

Saba Capital’s approach was simple yet effective: purchase SMT shares at a 20% discount and sell them when the discount to net asset value (NAV) narrowed to 10%. This strategy allowed the hedge fund to maximize its returns and exemplifies the type of savvy investing tactics that can differentiate successful funds in an increasingly competitive market.

Beyond SMT: A Broader Approach

However, Saba Capital’s interests extend beyond SMT. The hedge fund holds declarable stakes in other London investment trusts and has shown a commitment to advocating for shareholder value enhancement. This dedication is exemplified through its interactions with the board of the European Opportunities Trust PLC. Analysts, including Iain Scouller at Stifel, suggest that Saba Capital’s strategy may involve hedging the underlying company exposure in trusts through innovative methods such as shorting individual holdings or using ETFs as proxies.

author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

