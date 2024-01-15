S IMMO’s Share Buy-Back Signals Confidence in Undervalued Shares

In a display of confidence in the latent value of its own shares, S IMMO has initiated another share buy-back program. The program entails the repurchase of up to 365,340 shares, equivalent to around 0.5% of the share capital, at a cap of EUR 15 per share. This price ceiling does not cross a 15% premium to the 10-day Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP). This move follows on the heels of a previous buyback of shares, which amounted to EUR 2.4m in Q4.

Financial Standing and Strategic Focus

When stacked against its peers, S IMMO’s financial metrics present a favorable picture. As of Q3’23, the company held a Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio of 38.1% and an equity ratio of 46.0%. Notably, the company’s strategic focus is geared towards the high-yielding Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) region, as evidenced by its recent acquisition of a portfolio in the Czech Republic. This move promises an annual rental income of EUR 29m at a yield of 6%.

Portfolio Rebalancing and Stock Performance

Simultaneously, S IMMO is rebalancing its portfolio, divesting from German residential assets and investing more into the CEE region. This shift is forecasted to substantially boost rental income and funds from operations (FFO) by 2024. Despite impressive metrics and year-to-date performance, the company’s shares are trading at a Net Tangible Assets (NTA) discount similar to that of its peer group. Analysts rate the stock as a strong BUY, with a price target of EUR 17.00 based on NTA and Dividend Discount Model (DDM).

Investor Note

While this analysis paints a promising picture for S IMMO, it is essential to note that this analysis should not be construed as investment advice or a call for stock transactions. Investing in the stock market always carries inherent risk, and every individual investor must make decisions based on their risk tolerance, investment goals, and financial situation.