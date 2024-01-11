en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Rush Street Interactive Heads to Share Insights at Needham’s Growth Conference

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:25 pm EST
Rush Street Interactive Heads to Share Insights at Needham’s Growth Conference

Leadership from Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI), a leading online casino and sports betting company, will grace Needham’s Growth Conference with their insights. CEO Richard Schwartz and CFO Kyle Sauers are scheduled to engage in a fireside chat on January 16, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

RSI Takes the Stage at Needham’s Growth Conference

RSI’s top brass, Richard Schwartz and Kyle Sauers, will delve into a discussion at Needham’s Growth Conference, offering an inside look into the workings of a successful online gaming and sports entertainment company. This dialogue is more than just a presentation—it’s a chance for interested parties to understand the ethos and strategies that drive RSI.

Accessing the Investment Dialogue

The event is open to all via a video webcast in listen-only mode, available in the ‘Investors’ section of RSI’s website. This access demonstrates RSI’s commitment to transparency, allowing stakeholders, potential investors, and the public at large an opportunity to grasp the company’s vision and plans for the future.

RSI: A Trusted Name in Online Gaming and Sports Entertainment

RSI has carved out a niche for itself in the online gaming and sports entertainment market. It operates real-money mobile and online platforms across fifteen U.S. states and regulated international markets, including Canada and Latin America. The company’s reputation isn’t merely based on its extensive operations, but also on the recognition it has garnered within the industry, including accolades from EGR North America Awards and SBC Latinoamérica Awards.

For those who can’t attend the live event or wish to revisit the discussion, the webcast will be archived on the website for 90 days post-event. This ensures that the insights shared by Schwartz and Sauers remain accessible for a substantial period, allowing for a comprehensive review and understanding of the company’s strategies and prospects.

0
Business Investments United States
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
R&R Surf: A Wave of Diversity and Inclusivity in Chula Vista's Water Sports Scene
Artiss and Arlyn Redmond, a couple with significant Navy experience, have taken a bold step in diversifying the marine industry in Chula Vista, California. They have set sailing with R&R Surf, a water sports and rental business, at the Safe Harbor South Bay Marina. The business made its debut on the Chula Vista bayfront in
R&R Surf: A Wave of Diversity and Inclusivity in Chula Vista's Water Sports Scene
Gambling.com CEO to Engage Audience at Needham Growth Conference
12 mins ago
Gambling.com CEO to Engage Audience at Needham Growth Conference
David Green Appointed as SeaStar Medical's New CFO
12 mins ago
David Green Appointed as SeaStar Medical's New CFO
Walmart Settles Discrimination Lawsuit with $60,000 Payout and Training Commitment
2 mins ago
Walmart Settles Discrimination Lawsuit with $60,000 Payout and Training Commitment
Philippines Aims for High GDP Growth; Iran Captures U.S. Tanker; Ghanaian Chef's Record Attempt; Bangladesh PM Inaugurated
2 mins ago
Philippines Aims for High GDP Growth; Iran Captures U.S. Tanker; Ghanaian Chef's Record Attempt; Bangladesh PM Inaugurated
United Rentals to Hold Earnings Conference Call on January 25, 2024
12 mins ago
United Rentals to Hold Earnings Conference Call on January 25, 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return to Tennis: A Glimpse into an Unpredictable Season
14 mins
Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return to Tennis: A Glimpse into an Unpredictable Season
NFL Wildcard Playoff May Move from Orchard Park to Cleveland Amid Severe Weather
14 mins
NFL Wildcard Playoff May Move from Orchard Park to Cleveland Amid Severe Weather
Naomi Osaka's Return and Coco Gauff's Momentum: A New Chapter in Women's Tennis
15 mins
Naomi Osaka's Return and Coco Gauff's Momentum: A New Chapter in Women's Tennis
St. David's Round Rock Medical Center Announces Major Expansion Amidst Population Boom
15 mins
St. David's Round Rock Medical Center Announces Major Expansion Amidst Population Boom
Texas A&M's Mike Elko Retains Bryant Gross-Armiento Amid Coaching Changes
15 mins
Texas A&M's Mike Elko Retains Bryant Gross-Armiento Amid Coaching Changes
Drayton Valley Extends Financial Aid for Fitness Access
15 mins
Drayton Valley Extends Financial Aid for Fitness Access
Los Angeles Lakers Sign Point Guard Skylar Mays, Adjust Roster
15 mins
Los Angeles Lakers Sign Point Guard Skylar Mays, Adjust Roster
Unprecedented Rise in Gender Dysphoria Diagnoses; NYC Subway Rat Scandal; Ignored Warning Precedes Maine Shooting
17 mins
Unprecedented Rise in Gender Dysphoria Diagnoses; NYC Subway Rat Scandal; Ignored Warning Precedes Maine Shooting
Pitavastatin-Azole Combination: A Promising Approach for Treating Aspergillus Fumigatus Infections
18 mins
Pitavastatin-Azole Combination: A Promising Approach for Treating Aspergillus Fumigatus Infections
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
7 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
11 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app