Rush Street Interactive Heads to Share Insights at Needham’s Growth Conference

Leadership from Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI), a leading online casino and sports betting company, will grace Needham’s Growth Conference with their insights. CEO Richard Schwartz and CFO Kyle Sauers are scheduled to engage in a fireside chat on January 16, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

RSI’s top brass, Richard Schwartz and Kyle Sauers, will delve into a discussion at Needham’s Growth Conference, offering an inside look into the workings of a successful online gaming and sports entertainment company. This dialogue is more than just a presentation—it’s a chance for interested parties to understand the ethos and strategies that drive RSI.

Accessing the Investment Dialogue

The event is open to all via a video webcast in listen-only mode, available in the ‘Investors’ section of RSI’s website. This access demonstrates RSI’s commitment to transparency, allowing stakeholders, potential investors, and the public at large an opportunity to grasp the company’s vision and plans for the future.

RSI: A Trusted Name in Online Gaming and Sports Entertainment

RSI has carved out a niche for itself in the online gaming and sports entertainment market. It operates real-money mobile and online platforms across fifteen U.S. states and regulated international markets, including Canada and Latin America. The company’s reputation isn’t merely based on its extensive operations, but also on the recognition it has garnered within the industry, including accolades from EGR North America Awards and SBC Latinoamérica Awards.

For those who can’t attend the live event or wish to revisit the discussion, the webcast will be archived on the website for 90 days post-event. This ensures that the insights shared by Schwartz and Sauers remain accessible for a substantial period, allowing for a comprehensive review and understanding of the company’s strategies and prospects.