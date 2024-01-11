Riverside Divests from E&A Scheer, World’s Largest Rum Blender, Paving Way for New Growth

In a landmark move, global private equity firm, The Riverside Company (Riverside), has sold its stake in E&A Scheer, the world’s largest blender and vendor of premium rum, to Platinum Equity. E&A Scheer, boasting a rich history dating back to 1712, is celebrated for its unparalleled expertise in crafting custom rum blends and offering rare, aged rums in cask.

Riverside’s Impactful Investment

Since its initial investment in 2019, Riverside has been instrumental in broadening E&A Scheer’s customer base. The focus was primarily on ultra-premium rum categories, which resulted in a doubling of the company’s EBITDA. Riverside also fortified E&A Scheer’s management, amplified digital and automation processes, and laid emphasis on ESG initiatives.

Scaling Heights Amid Challenges

E&A Scheer’s growth trajectory remained steep despite hurdles like the Covid-19 pandemic. The company bolstered its presence in the EMEA region and North America, amplified its workforce, and established new headquarters and customer experience centers in Amsterdam and Liverpool. This significant growth was achieved under the strategic guidance of Riverside.

Successful Transaction

The transaction witnessed the active involvement of William Blair & Rabobank, along with legal and financial advisors. Riverside, with a track record of investing in businesses worldwide since 1988, has made over 1,000 investments, with E&A Scheer being one of their successful exits.

Looking Forward

Maarten Obbink, E&A Scheer’s CEO, expressed enthusiasm for the company’s future growth with Platinum Equity. The strategy underscores geographical expansion and the company’s role as an ESG partner.