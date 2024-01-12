Rising Sun: Japan’s Push for Enhanced Corporate Governance and Investor Returns

Japan is stepping up its game to enhance the efficiency of capital allocation and boost shareholder returns among its listed companies. The Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), in a groundbreaking move, is preparing to roll out its inaugural monthly list of public firms that have laid bare their strategies for capital management optimization. This initiative is a collaborative endeavor with the Japanese government, aimed at heightening corporate board independence and fostering greater female representation.

Reforming the Investment Landscape

The TSE’s initiative is part of a broader reform movement to recast Japan as an irresistible investment destination. A key reform is the overhaul of the Nippon Individual Savings Account (NISA) that now offers tax exemptions throughout the lifetime of investments made under the program, commencing this month. This change is designed to incentivize Japanese citizens to invest their savings and ensure domestic companies offer stable and reliable returns.

Economic Goals and Foreign Investment

The government’s strategy is intricately linked with wider economic objectives, such as shaping wage-setting behavior and battling the longstanding deflationary environment. With an aging population, Japan is eager to provide attractive shareholder returns to bolster citizens’ post-retirement income. Foreign investment is another objective, with the aim of creating higher-skilled jobs in Japan. Interest in Japanese equities has surged, with the Nikkei 225 index hitting a three-decade high, partially a result of foreign investor engagement driven by Warren Buffet’s bullish stance on Japan.

Corporate Governance Activities

Despite these efforts, as of the last update in October, only a miniscule fraction of listed companies had submitted detailed plans for enhancing capital management. However, the TSE remains hopeful due to the potential of peer pressure among companies to improve corporate governance. Toyota Motor serves as a case in point, having cut its stakes in certain affiliates to channel more investment into electric vehicles. The anticipation is that the TSE’s sustained pressure will trigger a wave of corporate governance activities among Japanese companies in 2024.