en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Reviewing 2023: Investment Performance and Outlook for 2024

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:33 pm EST
Reviewing 2023: Investment Performance and Outlook for 2024

As the calendar turns over, there’s a common misconception that the transition from one year to the next is akin to a complete reset. Yet, as we step into 2024, the echoes of the past year’s issues, particularly in the realm of investment, resonate with persistence. The notion of using hindsight as a projector for investment returns is an enticing but misleading strategy, a point investment strategists have consistently reiterated. The importance of long-term performance, rather than short-term gains, cannot be understated.

2023: A Year of Bonds and Equities

Reflecting on 2023, the performance of investments, particularly bonds and equities, is worth noting. Despite a volatile year for bonds courtesy of inflation and interest rate hikes, they now appear as more appealing investments. In the realm of equities, the dominance of the US, particularly tech stocks, has been a noteworthy trend over the past decade. However, 2024’s promising valuations may lie in Europe, the UK, and Japan.

PMX Data: Winners and Losers

According to PMX data, the turn of the year has delivered its share of winners and losers. The cautionary tale here lies in overvaluing tech companies based on brand recognition and CEO promises. The recommendation is diversification in investment strategies, especially for income portfolios, to manage the volatility inherent in the investment landscape.

South African Investments: A Local Perspective

On the local front, South African bonds have outperformed other local asset classes, and property has shown recent short-term strength. Nevertheless, geopolitical risks and potential disruptions loom on the horizon. The need for strategic financial planning is as vital as ever.

Approaching 2024, the investment landscape is rife with both challenges and opportunities. The year ahead may not promise a clean slate, but it does offer the prospect of learning from the past and navigating the future with informed strategy and foresight.

0
Business Investments South Africa
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
eBay Agrees to $3 Million Penalty for Harassment of Couple Behind Critical Newsletter
Multinational e-commerce corporation, eBay, has reached a resolution to a criminal investigation by the U.S. government with a settlement of $3 million. The investigation was into a harassment campaign led by its former employees against a Massachusetts couple, David and Ina Steiner. The Steiners, creators of an online newsletter titled EcommerceBytes, were subjected to a
eBay Agrees to $3 Million Penalty for Harassment of Couple Behind Critical Newsletter
TCS CEO Foresees Brighter Prospects in FY25 Amid Market Uncertainties
8 mins ago
TCS CEO Foresees Brighter Prospects in FY25 Amid Market Uncertainties
TCS COO N Ganapathy Subramaniam Reviews Company's Q3 Performance and General AI Considerations
8 mins ago
TCS COO N Ganapathy Subramaniam Reviews Company's Q3 Performance and General AI Considerations
Tesla's India Plans, Cricket Comeback, Entertainment Acknowledgment, and Whisky Triumph
2 mins ago
Tesla's India Plans, Cricket Comeback, Entertainment Acknowledgment, and Whisky Triumph
Rajasthan's Coal Crisis: An Urgent Plea for Government Intervention
5 mins ago
Rajasthan's Coal Crisis: An Urgent Plea for Government Intervention
Taaleem Holdings PJSC Reports Substantial Q1 2023/24 Financial Growth
7 mins ago
Taaleem Holdings PJSC Reports Substantial Q1 2023/24 Financial Growth
Latest Headlines
World News
FIU Triumphs Over New Mexico State in Thrilling College Basketball Game
2 mins
FIU Triumphs Over New Mexico State in Thrilling College Basketball Game
Arlington Health Inspections: Three Restaurants Fail but Remain Open
2 mins
Arlington Health Inspections: Three Restaurants Fail but Remain Open
Tesla's India Plans, Cricket Comeback, Entertainment Acknowledgment, and Whisky Triumph
2 mins
Tesla's India Plans, Cricket Comeback, Entertainment Acknowledgment, and Whisky Triumph
Ottawa Senators Struggle with Losses and Injury
2 mins
Ottawa Senators Struggle with Losses and Injury
Rob Edwards Emphasizes Team Harmony and Focus Ahead of Burnley Clash
3 mins
Rob Edwards Emphasizes Team Harmony and Focus Ahead of Burnley Clash
Senators' Struggles Continue as Forsberg Exits, Marking Fifth Consecutive Loss
3 mins
Senators' Struggles Continue as Forsberg Exits, Marking Fifth Consecutive Loss
Unfavorable Draw Yet Positive Outlook: Far Too Easy Gears Up for Magic Millions Cup
4 mins
Unfavorable Draw Yet Positive Outlook: Far Too Easy Gears Up for Magic Millions Cup
College of Charleston Dominates Elon in Recent Basketball Matchup
4 mins
College of Charleston Dominates Elon in Recent Basketball Matchup
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty in Federal Tax Case
7 mins
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty in Federal Tax Case
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
10 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
11 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
11 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
13 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
13 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
14 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
17 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app