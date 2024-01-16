Retirees Left in the Lurch: Discretionary Fund Managers Fail to Capitalize on Decumulation Assets

In a startling revelation by NextWealth, discretionary fund managers (DFMs) stand accused of not fully utilizing decumulation assets, a prominent resource for clients in their retirement phase. The report underscores that a staggering 60% of advised assets belong to clients seeking retirement advice, yet financial advisors exhibit a distinct reluctance to endorse DFMs for decumulation purposes. As a matter of fact, half of the surveyed advisors confessed they would never recommend a DFM to a client in the decumulation phase.

Investment Platform Limitations – A Major Setback

This hesitance towards DFMs in decumulation scenarios is largely attributed to the constraints imposed by investment platforms. DFMs often feel shackled by the limited functionality of these platforms, thus curbing their ability to provide comprehensive services.

Another significant factor contributing to this situation is the perception of DFMs of their role. They often don’t view the alignment of investment management with a client's withdrawal strategy as an integral part of their responsibilities. This perspective could be a result of traditional role definitions or a lack of clarity in the evolving financial landscape.

The implications of these findings are far-reaching, especially considering the unique, tailored needs of each client during decumulation. The current scenario suggests a glaring misalignment between the services offered by DFMs and the requirements of retirees.