en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Retail Investors Dominate Almonty Industries Inc. Ownership: An Analysis

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:39 am EST
Retail Investors Dominate Almonty Industries Inc. Ownership: An Analysis

In the complex web of corporate ownership, retail investors have emerged as the largest stakeholders in Almonty Industries Inc., holding an impressive 56% of the company’s shares. This substantial stake confers upon them the power to significantly influence management decisions and shape the company’s governance landscape.

Dispersed Ownership and Absentee Institutions

Interestingly, collective control by the top 10 shareholders falls short of a majority, indicating a broad distribution of shares with no single dominant shareholder. This scenario paints a picture of a company that is, in essence, owned by a multitude of stakeholders and not under the thumb of a few power players.

Private companies hold the second largest stake in Almonty Industries Inc., owning 17% of its shares. Public companies follow closely, accounting for 14% of total share ownership. The largest individual shareholder is Plansee Holding AG, with a 17% stake, while the second and third largest shareholders hold 14% and 11% each, respectively.

The Absence of Hedge Funds and Institutional Investors

It is noteworthy that institutional investors are glaringly absent from Almonty’s shareholding structure. This could be attributable to the company’s size, risk profile, or lack of a long-standing performance history. Furthermore, there is a conspicuous absence of hedge fund investments, which could suggest either a perceived lack of investment appeal or a strategic decision on the part of hedge funds.

Insider Ownership and Public Influence

Insider ownership is a significant factor in Almonty’s structure, with insiders holding a considerable amount of the company’s shares. The Chairman of the Board, M. Black, is among the top three shareholders, implying a high degree of alignment with the interests of other shareholders.

The substantial stake held by the general public in Almonty Industries Inc. underscores their potential to influence company decisions. This level of public involvement is not just a testament to the company’s appeal among retail investors, but also a signal of the potential power dynamics at play.

However, a thorough understanding of Almonty Industries Inc. requires more than just an examination of its ownership structure. A comprehensive evaluation necessitates further analysis, including understanding potential warning signs and analyst forecasts.

0
Business Investments
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
24 seconds ago
Indonesian President Joko Widodo Visits VinFast Manufacturing Complex in Vietnam, Endorses EV Expansion
Indonesian President Joko Widodo, on his state visit on January 13, 2024, toured the VinFast electric vehicle manufacturing complex in Hai Phong, Vietnam. The trip, which included the company of Vingroup Chairman Pham Nhat Vuong, marked an endorsement of VinFast’s premium electric vehicles and the quality of their manufacturing process. The visit follows a business
Indonesian President Joko Widodo Visits VinFast Manufacturing Complex in Vietnam, Endorses EV Expansion
Physicians Realty Trust Shows Promising Performance, Eyes Growth in 2024
2 mins ago
Physicians Realty Trust Shows Promising Performance, Eyes Growth in 2024
Paragon Cuts Five-Year Fixed Mortgage Rates for Landlords
6 mins ago
Paragon Cuts Five-Year Fixed Mortgage Rates for Landlords
Qualcomm: Navigating Challenges, Eyeing Growth in 2024
2 mins ago
Qualcomm: Navigating Challenges, Eyeing Growth in 2024
Unpacking Return on Equity: A Look at Jabil Inc.'s Performance
2 mins ago
Unpacking Return on Equity: A Look at Jabil Inc.'s Performance
GoodRx Holdings Inc Shows Resilience Amid Market Fluctuations
2 mins ago
GoodRx Holdings Inc Shows Resilience Amid Market Fluctuations
Latest Headlines
World News
Jim Ross Reflects on NJPW Commentary, Praises Nakamura and Okada
25 seconds
Jim Ross Reflects on NJPW Commentary, Praises Nakamura and Okada
Armenia Gears Up to Defend Its Position in Azerbaijan-Initiated Arbitration Proceedings
53 seconds
Armenia Gears Up to Defend Its Position in Azerbaijan-Initiated Arbitration Proceedings
Winter Surfers of Lake Michigan: A Tale of Icy Waves and Unyielding Spirit
1 min
Winter Surfers of Lake Michigan: A Tale of Icy Waves and Unyielding Spirit
US Ambassador Advocates for Political Openness in South Sudan Ahead of 2024 Elections
1 min
US Ambassador Advocates for Political Openness in South Sudan Ahead of 2024 Elections
RedState Weekly Briefing: A Recap of Stirring Stories
1 min
RedState Weekly Briefing: A Recap of Stirring Stories
Wave of Withdrawals Reshapes 2024 Pro Swim Series' Final Day
1 min
Wave of Withdrawals Reshapes 2024 Pro Swim Series' Final Day
Dublin Stages Ireland's 'Biggest Ever' Palestine Solidarity Rally: A Testament to Rising Activism
2 mins
Dublin Stages Ireland's 'Biggest Ever' Palestine Solidarity Rally: A Testament to Rising Activism
Mentorship and Performance: The Winning Recipe for Philadelphia 76ers
2 mins
Mentorship and Performance: The Winning Recipe for Philadelphia 76ers
Canadian Political Giant 'Honest Ed' Broadbent Passes Away at 87
2 mins
Canadian Political Giant 'Honest Ed' Broadbent Passes Away at 87
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
38 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
59 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app