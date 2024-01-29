responsAbility Invests $25 Million in BluSmart to Expand EV Charging Infrastructure in India

responsAbility, an impact asset manager with a keen focus on investments that align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), has pledged to invest up to $25 million in BluSmart, India's premier electric vehicle (EV) ride-hailing service. With an ambitious vision to develop a widespread EV charging infrastructure network across India, BluSmart is poised to leverage this significant cash injection to enhance its capabilities and bolster the infrastructure crucial to support the burgeoning adoption of EVs in the region.

Investment to Boost EV Infrastructure

Based in Zurich, responsAbility Investments is a renowned impact-focused investor with a vision to fund initiatives that contribute to reducing CO 2 emissions and promoting low-emission technologies in Asia. The $25 million investment in BluSmart is part of this broader strategy. With the additional financial muscle, BluSmart aims to increase its EV charging stations from the current 35 to between 95 and 100 in the coming months.

Additional Funding and Expansion Plans

BluSmart has also secured $24 million in an equity funding round from existing founders, investors, and the leadership team. The capital will be primarily deployed to scale the company's charging superhubs and augment its fleet. Currently, BluSmart operates 6,000 EV cabs and 4,000 EV chargers in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru. It has also raised $200 million in loans from development financial institutions to expand its fleet of electric cars.

BluSmart's Impact on Carbon Emissions