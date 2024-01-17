Renewable Energy Investments: A Tale of Contrasting Fortunes

In the year 2023, amidst a trend of financial losses in the renewable energy sector, a subset of fund managers broke the mold by reaping substantial profits from their heavy investments in wind and solar power. Despite the generally disappointing performance of renewable energy investments, these managers secured lucrative gains, making a stark contrast in the landscape of renewable energy investment.

A Fortuitous Investment

Norges Bank Investment Management, one of these successful investors, acquired a 49 percent interest in a portfolio of solar plants and onshore wind farms in Spain and Portugal. This portfolio, valued at approximately 627 million euros, comprises two solar plant projects and two onshore wind projects with an installed capacity of 674 MW. These projects are currently under development and are expected to be completed in 2025-2026.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) predicts that wind and solar will lead U.S. power generation growth for the next two years due to new renewable energy installations. U.S. solar power generation is expected to grow by 75% to 286 billion kilowatt hours (kWh) in 2025, while wind power generation will grow moderately to 476 billion kWh in 2025. In contrast, coal power generation is expected to fall by 18% to 548 billion kWh in 2025, and generation from natural gas will remain relatively flat at 1.7 trillion kWh in 2024 and 2025.

The Global Energy Transition

2023 ended on a positive note for the global energy transition, with ambitious goals set to triple renewable energy capacity by 2030. This includes wind, solar, and other renewable sources. Electric vehicle sales are projected to surge 33% to 14 million in 2023, with expectations to account for almost a third of global auto sales by 2026. The cost of clean technologies is well under control, with solar PV module prices falling by 45% and lithium-ion battery prices at an all-time low.

Despite these promising developments, wind power installations are not keeping up with the needed growth rates. More action is needed to accelerate wind power construction and power grid investment. Annual grid investment needs to hit $600 billion per year by 2030.