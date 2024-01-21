Reliance Industries Posts Robust Q3 FY24 Financials; Analysts Recommend Accumulate

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), the conglomerate helmed by tycoon Mukesh Ambani, unveiled its third quarter financial results for fiscal year 2024, exhibiting robust performance across key segments. The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 19,641 crore, a year-over-year growth of 10.9%, and gross revenue of Rs 248,160 crore, marking a 3.2% increase from the previous year.

Financial Metrics in Focus

RIL's EBITDA stood at Rs 44,678 crore, an impressive 16.7% surge year-over-year, with an EBITDA margin expansion of 210 basis points to 18%. However, the Oil to Chemicals (O2C) segment exhibited subdued growth due to a scheduled maintenance and inspection shutdown.

Segment-Wise Performance

On the other hand, the Oil & Gas division saw a substantial 49.6% increase in EBITDA. RIL's retail and telecom units continued their strong performance; retail EBITDA soared 31.1% year-over-year, and Jio Platforms Ltd reported an 11.3% uptick in revenue year-over-year.

Analysts' Perspective

Reacting to RIL's Q3 results, brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher expressed optimism about the company's prospects and recommended accumulating RIL shares with a target price of Rs 2,912. The analysts underscored the growth witnessed by Reliance Retail across various sectors and Jio's expanding subscriber base. The company is anticipated to commission a new energy segment in phases, beginning from the end of this fiscal year. Despite the company's shares ending at Rs 2713.20 apiece, down 0.80%, with a market cap of over Rs 18.35 lakh crore, some analysts endorse buying the stock, citing potential growth in the new energy business.

In conclusion, RIL's impressive Q3 FY24 financial performance, coupled with its growth across varied segments, has bolstered its market position, making it an attractive investment opportunity for analysts and investors alike.