Business

Reliance Industries’ Investment Boosts Alok Industries’ Stock Prices

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:26 am EST
Reliance Industries' Investment Boosts Alok Industries' Stock Prices

Alok Industries has seen a considerable surge in its stock prices following a significant investment by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). The company’s shares hit a 52-week high of €25.86 on the Bombay Stock Exchange, marking a 20% increase. This outperformed broader market trends, as the BSE Sensex experienced a decline of 0.53%. Consequently, the market capitalization of Alok Industries rose to €12,840.11 crore.

Investment Boost to Alok Industries

The sharp rise in stock prices comes after Alok Industries issued non-convertible redeemable preference shares worth €3,300 crore to RIL. These shares, carrying a 9% dividend rate, were allotted through a private placement. This was confirmed by a special resolution passed by shareholders on December 23, 2023. The acquisition of preference shares is viewed as a strategic enhancement of Alok Industries’ financial position through the backing of a major industry player like RIL. It is also a related party transaction approved by shareholders of the company and is on an arm’s length basis.

Surge in Trading Volume

Following the announcement, the trading volume of Alok Industries’ shares surged to about 2 crore, significantly higher than its two-week average trading quantity of 32.16 lakh. Over various time frames, the company’s stock exhibited considerable gains, including a 17.81% increase over the past week, 28.04% over the past month, and a significant 63.29% over the past year.

RIL’s Commitment to Future Growth

This move by RIL, which holds a substantial 40.01% stake in Alok Industries, highlights its ongoing commitment to the textile company and positions it for potential growth and strategic developments in the coming years. RIL’s investment is seen as a vote of confidence in Alok Industries, which, along with JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Co, was acquired by RIL in 2020 after being auctioned through bankruptcy proceedings to recover its outstanding dues to creditors.

Business India Investments
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

