Reliance Industries: Anticipation Builds for Q3FY24 Financial Results

On Thursday, January 18, 2024, the financial world was abuzz with anticipation as Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) prepared to reveal its financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2024 (Q3FY24). As the day unfolded, the company’s shares saw a modest rise of 0.16%, a testament to the market’s optimism about the impending announcement.

Analysts’ Projections and Market Reaction

Analysts have been keeping a close eye on RIL’s performance, forecasting a robust 4% sequential growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 18,080 crore for the quarter ended December 2023. This bullish outlook comes despite a predicted slight dip of 1.3% in operating profit-EBITDA to Rs 40,413 crore. The positive outlook hinges on the company’s high performance in the telecom and retail segments, fueled by the festive season’s high consumer traffic and operational leverage.

Green Energy Initiatives and Stock Revaluation

Simultaneously, RIL has been making strides in its green energy initiatives, most notably the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex in Jamnagar. Analysts argue that these advancements warrant a revaluation of RIL’s stock, considering the company’s progress in New Energy projects, PLI-wins, and strategic M&A activities. Nuvama Institutional Equities has recommended a ‘Buy’ rating with a raised target price for RIL shares, reflecting the company’s progress towards its New Energy vision.

Reliance’s Uptick in the Stock Market

Over the past year, RIL shares have gained an impressive 19.41%, and the stock has shown notable growth over the last three years, with an increase of 48.98%. This steady upswing points to the company’s ongoing resilience and the market’s confidence in its future trajectory. As the financial world awaits the unveiling of RIL’s Q3FY24 results, there’s a pervasive sense of optimism that the company will continue to thrive in a rapidly evolving economic landscape.