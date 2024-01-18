en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Reliance Industries: Anticipation Builds for Q3FY24 Financial Results

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:07 am EST
Reliance Industries: Anticipation Builds for Q3FY24 Financial Results

On Thursday, January 18, 2024, the financial world was abuzz with anticipation as Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) prepared to reveal its financial results for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2024 (Q3FY24). As the day unfolded, the company’s shares saw a modest rise of 0.16%, a testament to the market’s optimism about the impending announcement.

Analysts’ Projections and Market Reaction

Analysts have been keeping a close eye on RIL’s performance, forecasting a robust 4% sequential growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 18,080 crore for the quarter ended December 2023. This bullish outlook comes despite a predicted slight dip of 1.3% in operating profit-EBITDA to Rs 40,413 crore. The positive outlook hinges on the company’s high performance in the telecom and retail segments, fueled by the festive season’s high consumer traffic and operational leverage.

Green Energy Initiatives and Stock Revaluation

Simultaneously, RIL has been making strides in its green energy initiatives, most notably the Dhirubhai Ambani Green Energy Giga Complex in Jamnagar. Analysts argue that these advancements warrant a revaluation of RIL’s stock, considering the company’s progress in New Energy projects, PLI-wins, and strategic M&A activities. Nuvama Institutional Equities has recommended a ‘Buy’ rating with a raised target price for RIL shares, reflecting the company’s progress towards its New Energy vision.

Reliance’s Uptick in the Stock Market

Over the past year, RIL shares have gained an impressive 19.41%, and the stock has shown notable growth over the last three years, with an increase of 48.98%. This steady upswing points to the company’s ongoing resilience and the market’s confidence in its future trajectory. As the financial world awaits the unveiling of RIL’s Q3FY24 results, there’s a pervasive sense of optimism that the company will continue to thrive in a rapidly evolving economic landscape.

0
Business India Investments
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
15 seconds ago
Court Sanctions Announcement of Proposed Class Action Settlement for Paysign, Inc. Stockholders
The United States District Court for the District of Nevada has given a green light to the announcement of a proposed class action settlement that could potentially benefit the purchasers of Paysign, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: PAYS). This notice is of particular relevance to all those who acquired Paysign stock within the timeframe of March
Court Sanctions Announcement of Proposed Class Action Settlement for Paysign, Inc. Stockholders
Mosaic Forest Management Pivots to Carbon Offset Trading amid Climate Concerns
2 mins ago
Mosaic Forest Management Pivots to Carbon Offset Trading amid Climate Concerns
Global Roundup: From Financial Markets to Technological Milestones
6 mins ago
Global Roundup: From Financial Markets to Technological Milestones
Rising Industrial Sector Index Drives MSX Performance
28 seconds ago
Rising Industrial Sector Index Drives MSX Performance
Oneida County's Real Estate Market: Kirkland House Tops the Sales List
52 seconds ago
Oneida County's Real Estate Market: Kirkland House Tops the Sales List
Persistent Systems Announces 9% Q3 Profit Surge and Strategic Appointments
2 mins ago
Persistent Systems Announces 9% Q3 Profit Surge and Strategic Appointments
Latest Headlines
World News
NDPP Disavows MP's Call to Abolish Article 371(A), Reaffirms Commitment to Nagaland's Special Rights
21 seconds
NDPP Disavows MP's Call to Abolish Article 371(A), Reaffirms Commitment to Nagaland's Special Rights
New Hampshire's Political Tradition: A Crucial Influence on Presidential Elections
1 min
New Hampshire's Political Tradition: A Crucial Influence on Presidential Elections
Everton's Resolute Stand: Abdoulaye Doucoure Is Not For Sale
1 min
Everton's Resolute Stand: Abdoulaye Doucoure Is Not For Sale
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego Elected as President of Democratic Mayors Association
1 min
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego Elected as President of Democratic Mayors Association
Zambia Progresses in Cholera Vaccination; Launches COVID-19 Vaccination Amid Surge
1 min
Zambia Progresses in Cholera Vaccination; Launches COVID-19 Vaccination Amid Surge
Crazies Trifecta: The Ultimate Test of Endurance Supporting Rainsville Freedom Run
1 min
Crazies Trifecta: The Ultimate Test of Endurance Supporting Rainsville Freedom Run
Remembering Anthony Clifton: A Legacy of Compassion in Emergency Management
1 min
Remembering Anthony Clifton: A Legacy of Compassion in Emergency Management
Ogun State Politics: Governor Abiodun's '2027 Rerun' Comment Stirs Fresh Rivalry
2 mins
Ogun State Politics: Governor Abiodun's '2027 Rerun' Comment Stirs Fresh Rivalry
Apple's Journal App: A New Chapter in Emotional Well-being
4 mins
Apple's Journal App: A New Chapter in Emotional Well-being
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
37 mins
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
2 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
2 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
2 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
2 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
2 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
3 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
4 hours
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns
4 hours
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app