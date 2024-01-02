en English
Business

Reliance Industries Amplifies Stake in Alok Industries with Rs. 3,300 Crore Investment

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:13 am EST
Reliance Industries Amplifies Stake in Alok Industries with Rs. 3,300 Crore Investment

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), a prominent stakeholder in Alok Industries Limited (AIL), has amplified its investment in AIL by Rs. 3,300 crore through the subscription of 3,300,00,00,000 9% non-convertible redeemable preference shares at Re.1 each. The investment move, executed around 11:00 a.m. IST, propelled AIL’s shares to surge by 15 percent on January 2.

Strategic Investment, Not a Related Party Transaction

The additional investment by RIL, which holds a 40.01% equity share capital in AIL, has piqued the interest of market spectators. However, it’s crucial to note that the acquisition of these preference shares, while technically a related party transaction, was sanctioned by the shareholders of the company on an arm’s length basis. This implies that the transaction was conducted as if the two companies were independent entities, ensuring fair and equitable treatment for all shareholders involved.

No Government or Regulatory Approvals Required

Adding another layer of intrigue to the transaction is the fact that no governmental or regulatory approvals were necessary for the deal to proceed. This particular aspect highlights the autonomy and operational freedom that companies like RIL enjoy in making strategic business decisions.

Implications for RIL and AIL

With this fresh injection of capital, AIL is poised for growth, while RIL strengthens its position in the company. The Promoter, Promoter Group, and group companies have asserted that they have no vested interest in this transaction, underlining their dedication to the long-term prosperity of AIL. This move holds potential implications for the dynamics of the Indian business landscape and will be closely watched by industry experts.

Business India Investments
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

