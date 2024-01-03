Regency Silver Corp. to Acquire San Dimas Claims in Mexico’s Renowned Precious Metal District

On the global mining stage, a significant development has emerged from the corridors of Regency Silver Corp., a Canadian resource company. The company has announced an option agreement to acquire two contiguous claim groups, known as the San Dimas Claims, situated near the San Dimas mine in Durango, Mexico.

The Prospective Worth of San Dimas Claims

These claims cover a total of 3,498 hectares, featuring historical artisanal workings and tunnels. High assay values of gold and silver have been detected in historical sampling, a fact recently verified by Regency Silver. The San Dimas district, in which these claims lie, is no stranger to precious metal production. It ranks third in Mexico, with a historical production exceeding 748 Moz of silver and 11 Moz of gold.

Aligning with Regency Silver’s Strategy

Bruce Bragagnolo, the Chairman of Regency Silver, expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition. This move aligns perfectly with the company’s strategy to develop high-grade properties in established mining camps. The company is set to initiate mapping and sampling programs on the San Dimas Claims. It has also outlined the financial obligations necessary to exercise the option, including payments, share issuance, and a bonus contingent on publishing a resource estimate.

Exploration at Dios Padre Project

While the acquisition of the San Dimas Claims is a significant step forward, Regency Silver is also conducting exploration at its flagship Dios Padre project in Sonora, Mexico. This project has produced promising drill results for gold, copper, and silver. The company’s recent developments are testament to its commitment towards exploring and developing precious metal resources. The technical information in the announcement has been reviewed by Michael Tucker, P.Geo, a Company director and Qualified Person.