en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Reality Star Pere Egbi Talks Investment, Personal Life, and ‘Fake’ Celebrity Lifestyles

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:06 pm EST
Reality Star Pere Egbi Talks Investment, Personal Life, and ‘Fake’ Celebrity Lifestyles

In a candid conversation on the Spill With Phyna podcast, Pere Egbi, renowned for his appearance on the reality show Big Brother Naija, offered insights into his stance on personal finance and investment. Egbi unambiguously expressed his view that cars, as opposed to real estate and businesses, are suboptimal investment choices.

From Luxury Cars to Lucrative Ventures

Illustrating his perspective with a personal anecdote, Egbi shared that he had once been the owner of a brand new Lexus LS570. However, in a move reflecting his investment philosophy, he decided to sell the luxury vehicle to fund his film project. This shift from depreciating assets to productive ventures proved to be a rewarding decision, as the film project ultimately yielded higher returns.

A Peek into Pere’s Personal Life

In addition to discussing financial wisdom, Egbi opened up about his personal life during the podcast. He revealed that he had tied the knot at the tender age of 25 while he was residing in the United States. However, his marriage soon hit a rough patch and culminated in divorce due to his ex-wife’s suspicions of infidelity.

Reality Beyond the Reality Show

Egbi also took the opportunity to critique some of his Big Brother Naija colleagues, accusing them of leading ‘fake’ lives and portraying a lifestyle far beyond their means on social media platforms. He referenced the claim made by his co-star Khloe of never flying in economy class, dismissing it as ‘nonsense’.

Through his candid revelations, Egbi not only provided valuable advice on financial management but also shed light on the harsh realities behind the glitzy façade of fame.

0
Business Investments United States
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
35 seconds ago
French Food Magnate, Paul Bensabat, Sells Miami Beach Home for $17 Million
Paul Bensabat, the French food magnate renowned as the proprietor, president, and CEO of Saveur Food Group and former president of Manischewitz Company, has sold his waterfront residence on the exclusive Allison Island in Miami Beach for a cool $17 million. The deal was conducted without the usual fanfare of the open market, and was
French Food Magnate, Paul Bensabat, Sells Miami Beach Home for $17 Million
Global Vision Hotels Expands Portfolio with $17.7M Acquisition in Miami
2 mins ago
Global Vision Hotels Expands Portfolio with $17.7M Acquisition in Miami
Proptech Sector Gears Up for Growth: 2024 Market Forecast Reveals Promise
2 mins ago
Proptech Sector Gears Up for Growth: 2024 Market Forecast Reveals Promise
Atlanta BeltLine's Business Accelerator Program Calls for Applications
48 seconds ago
Atlanta BeltLine's Business Accelerator Program Calls for Applications
Inman's Agent Appreciation Month: A Beacon of Guidance for Real Estate Agents
56 seconds ago
Inman's Agent Appreciation Month: A Beacon of Guidance for Real Estate Agents
Automaker Falls Short of Ambitious 2023 EV Production Target
1 min ago
Automaker Falls Short of Ambitious 2023 EV Production Target
Latest Headlines
World News
VHP Criticizes Congress for Arresting 'Karsevak' Linked to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Movement Case
1 min
VHP Criticizes Congress for Arresting 'Karsevak' Linked to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Movement Case
Impeachment Looms for Homeland Security Secretary Amid Border Crisis
1 min
Impeachment Looms for Homeland Security Secretary Amid Border Crisis
Dr. John Boockvar Named Clinical Investigator of the Year by Northwell Health
2 mins
Dr. John Boockvar Named Clinical Investigator of the Year by Northwell Health
Season Opener: Derry Triumphs Over Cavan in Nail-Biter
2 mins
Season Opener: Derry Triumphs Over Cavan in Nail-Biter
The Contraceptive Pill: A Declining Trend Among Young Women
2 mins
The Contraceptive Pill: A Declining Trend Among Young Women
South Dakota Republicans Shift Child Care Responsibility to Parents, Private Sector
3 mins
South Dakota Republicans Shift Child Care Responsibility to Parents, Private Sector
Cris Cyborg Claims Kayla Harrison Declined Fight Offer
4 mins
Cris Cyborg Claims Kayla Harrison Declined Fight Offer
Hunter Renfrow: From Two-Star Prospect to NFL Player
4 mins
Hunter Renfrow: From Two-Star Prospect to NFL Player
TAP Launches to Democratize NIL Benefits for College Athletes
4 mins
TAP Launches to Democratize NIL Benefits for College Athletes
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
50 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
5 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app