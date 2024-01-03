Reality Star Pere Egbi Talks Investment, Personal Life, and ‘Fake’ Celebrity Lifestyles

In a candid conversation on the Spill With Phyna podcast, Pere Egbi, renowned for his appearance on the reality show Big Brother Naija, offered insights into his stance on personal finance and investment. Egbi unambiguously expressed his view that cars, as opposed to real estate and businesses, are suboptimal investment choices.

From Luxury Cars to Lucrative Ventures

Illustrating his perspective with a personal anecdote, Egbi shared that he had once been the owner of a brand new Lexus LS570. However, in a move reflecting his investment philosophy, he decided to sell the luxury vehicle to fund his film project. This shift from depreciating assets to productive ventures proved to be a rewarding decision, as the film project ultimately yielded higher returns.

A Peek into Pere’s Personal Life

In addition to discussing financial wisdom, Egbi opened up about his personal life during the podcast. He revealed that he had tied the knot at the tender age of 25 while he was residing in the United States. However, his marriage soon hit a rough patch and culminated in divorce due to his ex-wife’s suspicions of infidelity.

Reality Beyond the Reality Show

Egbi also took the opportunity to critique some of his Big Brother Naija colleagues, accusing them of leading ‘fake’ lives and portraying a lifestyle far beyond their means on social media platforms. He referenced the claim made by his co-star Khloe of never flying in economy class, dismissing it as ‘nonsense’.

Through his candid revelations, Egbi not only provided valuable advice on financial management but also shed light on the harsh realities behind the glitzy façade of fame.