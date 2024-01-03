RCTVX: Unveiling Mystery and Magic in Coin Collecting

In an innovative twist to coin collecting, Rare Collectibles TV (RCTV) has unveiled RCTVX, a mystery box brimming with three individually sealed precious metal coins. The box, akin to opening a pack of sports cards, offers a thrilling and educative numismatic ride while providing an opportunity to secure precious metals.

Unearthing Treasures with RCTVX

Each RCTVX box contains a random selection of American gold and silver Eagles, gold Buffalos, and Morgan and Peace 2023 silver dollars. All coins are graded and certified by the Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC), ensuring their authenticity and value. The idea behind this product is to provide collectors a chance to uncover hidden treasures, akin to finding a rare player’s card in a sports pack.

Chasing Rarity with RCTVX

The first series of RCTVX includes 800 mystery boxes, with coins hand-picked by the RCTV team. The boxes are priced at $795 each and offer five tiers of rarity, giving collectors a thrilling opportunity to discover high-value ‘chase coins’ among the mix. The ‘chase coins’ include a 1986-W one-ounce American Gold Eagle and a 2022-W Reverse Proof Palladium Eagle.

Thrilling Collectors and Garnering Positive Response

The RCTVX program has been warmly received by customers, with the thrill of unboxing and the potential to find a rare coin adding to its allure. A unique Buy Back program is also available for collectors wishing to sell their coins back to the company, further enhancing the product’s appeal. For additional details, collectors and interested parties can visit the RCTVX website.