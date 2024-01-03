Raoul Pal’s Predictions for Crypto Market: A Deeper Dive

Former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal, currently the CEO of Real Vision, shared his prognosis of the cryptocurrency market’s future trajectory in a recent interview. Based on his probability analysis, he delineated three potential scenarios that the market could follow.

The Predicted Market Cycles

As per Pal’s analysis, there is a 60% probability that the market is undergoing a regular cycle, similar to the past instances, but exhibiting characteristics reminiscent of the 2017 cycle. This period was marked by high volatility and is often referred to as ‘a bit crazy.’ The second scenario, which Pal believes has a 20% likelihood, indicates a shorter-than-anticipated cycle spurred by the high retail demand potentially front-loading the market. Lastly, with another 20% probability, Pal envisions a ‘gigantic bubble cycle,’ mirroring patterns observed in 2012-2013 and 2015. This scenario would be triggered by widespread participation and extreme market dynamics.

Influences on Investor Sentiment

While many investors are leaning towards the possibility of a shorter cycle, Pal suggests that this might be a misinterpretation. He argues that the cycle’s brevity could be related to price increases rather than its duration. In other words, the market could experience an unexpectedly sharp upsurge, challenging the prevailing expectations of a smaller cycle.

Pal’s Perspective on Bitcoin

Further, Pal, along with Samson Mow, predicts a significant surge in Bitcoin’s price, potentially scaling up to $1 million. This anticipated hike is attributed to a unique amalgamation of supply, demand, and price shocks, accentuated by the transformative effect of US institutional capital flowing into Bitcoin. Recent price movements of the BTC/USD pair, testing the 2023 high and consolidating recent gains, seem to substantiate this bullish sentiment.

Ethereum’s Trajectory

In addition to Bitcoin, Pal hinted at Ethereum’s potential performance. The amount of Ethereum owned by long-term holders recently hit a new high, exceeding 70% since December 1st. Analysts predict that Ethereum could outperform Bitcoin in 2024, mirroring the 2021 cycle. Ethereum’s price has risen by 4.3% over seven days and a staggering 88.6% over 12 months to $2,300. These statistics, coupled with the major EIP-4844 ‘protodanksharding’ upgrade set to launch in early 2024, have led JPMorgan analysts to forecast Ethereum outpacing Bitcoin and other assets by 2024.