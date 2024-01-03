en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cryptocurrency

Raoul Pal’s Predictions for Crypto Market: A Deeper Dive

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:11 pm EST
Raoul Pal’s Predictions for Crypto Market: A Deeper Dive

Former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal, currently the CEO of Real Vision, shared his prognosis of the cryptocurrency market’s future trajectory in a recent interview. Based on his probability analysis, he delineated three potential scenarios that the market could follow.

The Predicted Market Cycles

As per Pal’s analysis, there is a 60% probability that the market is undergoing a regular cycle, similar to the past instances, but exhibiting characteristics reminiscent of the 2017 cycle. This period was marked by high volatility and is often referred to as ‘a bit crazy.’ The second scenario, which Pal believes has a 20% likelihood, indicates a shorter-than-anticipated cycle spurred by the high retail demand potentially front-loading the market. Lastly, with another 20% probability, Pal envisions a ‘gigantic bubble cycle,’ mirroring patterns observed in 2012-2013 and 2015. This scenario would be triggered by widespread participation and extreme market dynamics.

Influences on Investor Sentiment

While many investors are leaning towards the possibility of a shorter cycle, Pal suggests that this might be a misinterpretation. He argues that the cycle’s brevity could be related to price increases rather than its duration. In other words, the market could experience an unexpectedly sharp upsurge, challenging the prevailing expectations of a smaller cycle.

Pal’s Perspective on Bitcoin

Further, Pal, along with Samson Mow, predicts a significant surge in Bitcoin’s price, potentially scaling up to $1 million. This anticipated hike is attributed to a unique amalgamation of supply, demand, and price shocks, accentuated by the transformative effect of US institutional capital flowing into Bitcoin. Recent price movements of the BTC/USD pair, testing the 2023 high and consolidating recent gains, seem to substantiate this bullish sentiment.

Ethereum’s Trajectory

In addition to Bitcoin, Pal hinted at Ethereum’s potential performance. The amount of Ethereum owned by long-term holders recently hit a new high, exceeding 70% since December 1st. Analysts predict that Ethereum could outperform Bitcoin in 2024, mirroring the 2021 cycle. Ethereum’s price has risen by 4.3% over seven days and a staggering 88.6% over 12 months to $2,300. These statistics, coupled with the major EIP-4844 ‘protodanksharding’ upgrade set to launch in early 2024, have led JPMorgan analysts to forecast Ethereum outpacing Bitcoin and other assets by 2024.

0
Cryptocurrency Investments
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cryptocurrency

See more
42 mins ago
CoinBrain Unveils Token Unlocks Data Platform to Revolutionize Crypto Market Insights
With the rise of cryptocurrency, data-driven insights have become the linchpin of informed trading decisions. CoinBrain, a pioneering crypto analytics platform, has introduced a revolutionary token unlocks data platform to empower traders and investors with unprecedented market insights. This sophisticated platform offers crucial information about token vesting schedules, which could significantly impact the volatility of
CoinBrain Unveils Token Unlocks Data Platform to Revolutionize Crypto Market Insights
Chainlink (LINK) Price Drops 15.0% in a Week Amid Market Volatility
1 hour ago
Chainlink (LINK) Price Drops 15.0% in a Week Amid Market Volatility
Cryptocurrency Crash: $200B Wiped Out Amid ETF Rumors, Yet Bullish Signals Emerge
2 hours ago
Cryptocurrency Crash: $200B Wiped Out Amid ETF Rumors, Yet Bullish Signals Emerge
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Dips by 11.35% in 24 Hours Amidst Increased Volatility
1 hour ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Dips by 11.35% in 24 Hours Amidst Increased Volatility
Uniswap Faces Significant Decline But Holds Potential for Future Increase
1 hour ago
Uniswap Faces Significant Decline But Holds Potential for Future Increase
Ripple: A Game-Changer in the Blockchain Industry and Beyond
1 hour ago
Ripple: A Game-Changer in the Blockchain Industry and Beyond
Latest Headlines
World News
Redistricting Showdown: How Changes to District Lines Could Shift the Political Balance
22 seconds
Redistricting Showdown: How Changes to District Lines Could Shift the Political Balance
Toronto Maple Leafs Nearing Contract Extension with William Nylander; Contrasting Scenarios in Vancouver
25 seconds
Toronto Maple Leafs Nearing Contract Extension with William Nylander; Contrasting Scenarios in Vancouver
Blue Dream Earns a Spot in Leafly's Hall of Flame: A Deeper Dive
49 seconds
Blue Dream Earns a Spot in Leafly's Hall of Flame: A Deeper Dive
Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley: An Exciting FA Cup Encounter Looms Despite Player Absences
1 min
Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley: An Exciting FA Cup Encounter Looms Despite Player Absences
'Grub-gate': Ex-Congresswoman Mayra Flores Accused of Falsifying Foodie Claims
1 min
'Grub-gate': Ex-Congresswoman Mayra Flores Accused of Falsifying Foodie Claims
Anne Arundel To Host Winter Preparedness and Dementia Workshops for Caregivers
1 min
Anne Arundel To Host Winter Preparedness and Dementia Workshops for Caregivers
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's 2024 Rodeo Run: Registrations Now Open
2 mins
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's 2024 Rodeo Run: Registrations Now Open
Indianapolis Cultural Trail Inc. Brings International Winter Sport Downtown with 'Curling on the Canal'
2 mins
Indianapolis Cultural Trail Inc. Brings International Winter Sport Downtown with 'Curling on the Canal'
Alaska's Congressional Race: A Potential Republican Takeover Looms
3 mins
Alaska's Congressional Race: A Potential Republican Takeover Looms
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
31 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app