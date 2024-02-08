Ramco Cements Doubles Capacity with ₹1,250 Crore Expansion Plan in Sustainable Growth Push

In a strategic move that heralds a new era for the Indian cement industry, Ramco Cements Ltd. has unveiled an ambitious expansion plan for its Kalavatala integrated cement manufacturing complex in Andhra Pradesh. The company, renowned for its commitment to sustainable growth, will invest ₹1,250 crore to double the plant's capacity, a decision that echoes with the rhythm of progress and environmental responsibility.

The Pulse of Progress

Who: Ramco Cements Ltd., a prominent player in the Indian cement industry, known for its commitment to sustainable growth and innovation.

What: The announcement of a significant expansion plan for the Kalavatala integrated cement manufacturing complex, involving an investment of ₹1,250 crore to double the plant's capacity.

When: The decision was made public on February 8, 2024, with the expansion project expected to be completed by FY26.

Where: The Kalavatala plant, located in Andhra Pradesh, is the focal point of this expansion, which will also have ripple effects across the broader cement industry and the nation's economy.

The proposed expansion includes the establishment of a second line to increase the clinker capacity to 6.3 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) and the cement capacity to 3 MTPA. This move will catapult Ramco Cements into the league of major cement producers in the country, solidifying its position as a significant player in the industry.

A Dance with Sustainability

In a world grappling with the consequences of climate change, Ramco Cements' expansion plan is a testament to the company's commitment to minimizing its environmental footprint. The proposed expansion includes an additional waste heat recovery system (WHRS) of 15 MW. This investment in green technology will increase the company's total WHRS capacity from 43 MW to 68 MW by FY26, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and the environmental impact of cement production.

Furthermore, the company plans to invest ₹153 crore to set up a 10 MW WHRS at its Ramasamy Raja Nagar Plant in Tamil Nadu, expected to be commissioned by March 2025. This investment underscores Ramco Cements' dedication to sustainable practices and its role as a responsible corporate citizen.

The Rhythm of Success

The announcement of the expansion comes on the heels of Ramco Cements' robust financial performance in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. The company reported a 39% increase in net profit at ₹93 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2023, compared to ₹67 crore in the same period last year. This impressive growth was achieved despite some impact on cement demand due to cyclone Michaung.

The company's EBITDA rose by 37% to ₹402 crore, aided by a drop in fuel prices, leading to a reduction in blended fuel consumption and power and fuel costs per tonne of cement. The net revenue grew by 5% at ₹2,113 crore in the third quarter of FY24, supported by an increase in cement volumes.

With a capital expenditure (capex) of ₹390 crore for the current quarter and ₹1,700 crore for FY25, including maintenance capex, Ramco Cements is poised to continue its growth trajectory, setting new benchmarks in the Indian cement industry.

Ramco Cements' expansion plan is more than just a strategic business decision; it is a narrative of progress, sustainability, and corporate responsibility. As the company embarks on this new chapter, it carries with it the hopes of a nation yearning for economic growth that harmonizes with environmental stewardship.

In the grand orchestra of the global economy, Ramco Cements' symphony of progress resonates with a unique melody, a tune that marries the rhythm of growth with the harmony of sustainability. This is a song that the world is eager to hear.