Cryptocurrency

Raiser Disrupts Web3 Financing with Fair Community Offering Model

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:28 am EST
Raiser, a crypto accelerator and launchpad, is set to disrupt the realm of Web3 financing with its Fair Community Offering (FCO) model. Challenging the speculative character of Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs), Initial Exchange Offerings (IEOs), and Initial DEX Offerings (IDOs), the FCO model is tailored to reward the genuine commitment of early supporters and community members to a project’s long-term success, thereby fostering a more inclusive and sustainable crypto ecosystem.

Revolutionizing Web3 Financing

Unlike conventional fundraising models, the FCO emphasizes the merit of an individual’s investment in a project rather than the monetary value. This innovative approach democratizes the way users invest in projects, prioritizing those who are genuinely aligned with the project’s vision and demonstrating robust knowledge and engagement. The FCO model rewards these dedicated community members at a project’s pre-exchange listing stage, heralding a significant shift in the Web3 fundraising landscape.

Playbux: First to Adopt the FCO Model

Playbux, a thriving Web3 entertainment platform backed by Binance Labs and VISA, is the first project to adopt Raiser’s FCO model. The Playbux FCO, managed in partnership with market maker Kairon Labs, is slated for January 2024. With impressive metrics and strong fundamentals, Playbux exemplifies the kind of project that Raiser seeks to support: projects characterized by sustainable growth strategies and a committed community.

A Unique Approach to Crypto Funding

Raiser’s unique ranking system, which evaluates user engagement and knowledge about a project, ensures a stable launch environment by confirming that backers are truly invested in a project’s success. Notably, Raiser operates without its own token, underlining the shift in focus from investment in a launchpad token to commitment to the project at hand. At the helm of the Raiser team is CEO Kori Leon, who is dedicated to fostering projects with strong fundamentals and contributing to a more sustainable and inclusive crypto ecosystem.

Cryptocurrency Investments
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

