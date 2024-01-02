Raiser Disrupts Web3 Financing with Fair Community Offering Model

Raiser, a crypto accelerator and launchpad, is set to disrupt the realm of Web3 financing with its Fair Community Offering (FCO) model. Challenging the speculative character of Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs), Initial Exchange Offerings (IEOs), and Initial DEX Offerings (IDOs), the FCO model is tailored to reward the genuine commitment of early supporters and community members to a project’s long-term success, thereby fostering a more inclusive and sustainable crypto ecosystem.

Revolutionizing Web3 Financing

Unlike conventional fundraising models, the FCO emphasizes the merit of an individual’s investment in a project rather than the monetary value. This innovative approach democratizes the way users invest in projects, prioritizing those who are genuinely aligned with the project’s vision and demonstrating robust knowledge and engagement. The FCO model rewards these dedicated community members at a project’s pre-exchange listing stage, heralding a significant shift in the Web3 fundraising landscape.

Playbux: First to Adopt the FCO Model

Playbux, a thriving Web3 entertainment platform backed by Binance Labs and VISA, is the first project to adopt Raiser’s FCO model. The Playbux FCO, managed in partnership with market maker Kairon Labs, is slated for January 2024. With impressive metrics and strong fundamentals, Playbux exemplifies the kind of project that Raiser seeks to support: projects characterized by sustainable growth strategies and a committed community.

A Unique Approach to Crypto Funding

Raiser’s unique ranking system, which evaluates user engagement and knowledge about a project, ensures a stable launch environment by confirming that backers are truly invested in a project’s success. Notably, Raiser operates without its own token, underlining the shift in focus from investment in a launchpad token to commitment to the project at hand. At the helm of the Raiser team is CEO Kori Leon, who is dedicated to fostering projects with strong fundamentals and contributing to a more sustainable and inclusive crypto ecosystem.