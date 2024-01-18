RAI's Proposed Sale of Rai Way Stake Sparks Investor Concern

In a move that has sparked a stir among investors, Italian state broadcaster RAI is looking to sell up to a 15% stake in its Milan-listed broadcast tower unit, Rai Way. The proposed sale is part of RAI's strategy to fund its new three-year business plan, focusing on digital transformation and ensuring financial stability. The plan, spanning from 2024 to 2026, carries a budget of 225 million euros.

Advertisment

Minority Investors Voice Concerns

The proposed sale, on the table since December, has met with resistance from minority investors like Amber, Artemis, and Kairos. These investors have advocated for a merger with EI Towers, a rival tower company, suggesting that it could lead to the emergence of a national broadcast tower leader, fostering greater value and efficiency. They express concern that the sale of shares could potentially devalue Rai Way and weaken RAI's negotiating power in any future discussions with EI Towers. These investors have threatened to boycott the share sale if their concerns are not addressed.

RAI's Future Strategy

RAI has stated that it intends to retain the majority of the capital while extracting value from a minority stake in Rai Way, in which it currently holds a 65% stake. Despite the proposed stake sale, RAI has emphasized its openness to explore additional opportunities for the business development of Rai Way. This indicates that the sale does not exclude the possibility of a future merger with EI Towers. In a previously considered merger scenario, Rai Way investors would have stood to receive a significant extraordinary dividend. Analyst firm Kepler estimates this value to be between 310-400 million euros.