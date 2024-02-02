Radix Pledges Over $1M to Boost Developer Community with New Ecosystem Fund

In a strategic effort to bolster its developer community, Radix, a layer-1 smart contract platform, has unveiled a novel Ecosystem Fund. The fund, made up of 25 million XRD - equivalent to over $1 million USD, is a pledge to stimulate innovation and expansion within the Radix framework. It offers a multifaceted support system, incorporating activities, rewards, and grants, all meticulously designed to cater to projects at varying stages of development.

Driving Innovation through Recognition and Support

Radix is set to acknowledge noteworthy advancements made by developers through milestone rewards. This recognition is a testament to the platform's commitment to fostering a supportive environment that values and celebrates achievement. Moreover, the Babylon Booster Grants program will act as a safety net for teams in the testing and launch phases, offering sustained support to help them navigate these critical stages.

RDX Works Gears Up for Second Radix Grants Program Cohort

Following the triumphant first cohort, which saw the rise of leading dApps such as CaviarNine, Ociswap, and XRD Domains, RDX Works is readying itself for the second batch of the Radix Grants program. This initiative is expected to play an instrumental role in 2024, with plans to distribute over $1 million USD in XRD to nurture the early stages of projects and expedite the adoption of Radix's technology.

Enhancing the Web3 and DeFi Experience for Users and Developers

Radix's overarching aim is to refine the experience for both users and developers in the Web3 and DeFi spaces. Its offerings, Scrypto and Radix Engine, provide a secure and intuitive programming milieu for the creation of dApps. By facilitating the creation of high-quality dApps, Radix is not only supporting developers but also contributing actively to the evolution of the digital space.