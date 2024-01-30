Quiet Luxury Trend Reshapes Investor Portfolios and Luxury Stock Performance

The 'quiet luxury' trend, originally a viral fashion phenomenon on social media, has steadily permeated the investment sphere, impacting the performance of luxury stocks. This movement underscores a nuanced, understated approach towards luxury, veering away from flamboyant displays of wealth and moving towards minimalism and understated elegance. Consequently, investors have become more discerning, preferring companies that personify the principles of quiet luxury—superior quality, exclusivity, and rarity.

Quiet Luxury: A New Investment Frontier

Luxury stocks, due to their high pricing power and significant profit margins, are perceived by some investors as a safeguard against inflation. They have traditionally drawn an upscale clientele that is relatively insensitive to price fluctuations. In 2023, companies linked to quiet luxury outshone their more ostentatious peers by 23 percentage points, as per data from DBS Bank. Key companies profiting from the quiet luxury surge include Hermes, Prada's Miu Miu, Brunello Cucinelli, Compagnie Financière Richemont, and Swatch Group.

The Driving Forces Behind Quiet Luxury

The quiet luxury trend is believed to be propelled by consumer preference for enduring quality and the heritage of luxury brands. Investors are adopting a long-term viewpoint, recognizing the lasting value of brands that prioritize quality over fleeting trends. The luxury goods market in the Asia-Pacific region is also progressing, with an uneven post-pandemic recovery in China and burgeoning demand in markets like South Korea, Japan, and potentially India. A report by Goldman Sachs anticipates that 100 million individuals in India will attain affluence by 2027, suggesting a significant market for luxury goods in the near future.