Qatar Enhances Global Relations at World Economic Forum Davos 2024

Expanding its global footprint, Qatar has distinctly marked its presence at the World Economic Forum Davos 2024. The Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater, met with Ebrahim Patel, the Minister of Trade, Industry, and Competition of South Africa. The crux of their dialogue revolved around the bilateral relations and mutual interests between Qatar and South Africa.

Strengthening Ties and Mutual Interests

During their discussion, Al Khater commended South Africa's dedicated efforts and its impactful international stance on the Palestinian issue. This specifically encompassed South Africa's leadership role in responding to the conflict in the Gaza Strip, which has been a point of global concern. The meeting served as a platform for continued dialogue and potential augmentation of the bilateral relations between the two nations.

Qatar's Role in Mediating Peace

Qatar recently announced an agreement between Israel and Hamas, which will allow the delivery of humanitarian aid to the civilians in Gaza and medication to Israeli captives held by Hamas. This agreement, mediated by Qatar in cooperation with France, showcases Qatar's proactive role in promoting peace. The International Committee of the Red Cross will coordinate the delivery of specific medical packages for the Israeli captives, further strengthening this accord.

Investments in East Africa

The First Vice-Chairman of the Qatar Chamber, Mohammed bin Ahmed bin Twar Al Kuwari, emphasized the importance of investment in the East African region, particularly in Uganda, during the East Africa Investment Forum and Trade Exhibition. Qatar, managing an estimated USD 475 billion in assets through the Qatar Investment Authority, is a significant global investor. The forum aimed to catalyze opportunities in trade, tourism, investment, and technology transfer, and promote investment opportunities in various sectors. Qatar's interest in exploring opportunities in Uganda across sectors such as tourism, agri-value addition, mineral beneficiation, oil and gas, ICT, infrastructure development, real estate, and services was evident.