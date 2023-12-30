Prominent Brokerages Foresee Bullish Trend for SBI Stock in 2024

In the closing moments of the year 2023, financial analysts from leading market players cast an optimistic gaze on the future of the State Bank of India (SBI)—the nation’s largest public sector bank in terms of assets, deposits, branches, customer base, and workforce. Despite yielding modest gains of 5% over the year, the bank’s stock showcased a 14% surge in the past month, hinting at an emerging bullish trend.

Leading Brokerages’ Positive Outlook

Brokerages such as Axis Securities, SMC Global, and Motilal Oswal Securities have identified SBI as one of their top stock picks for the upcoming year. They attribute this to the bank’s strong footing to harness India’s economic recovery, underlined by its healthy Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR), robust capitalization, formidable liability franchise, and an optimistic asset quality outlook.

Analysts’ Predictions and Price Targets

Axis Securities has bestowed a ‘buy’ rating on SBI with a target price of ₹800 per share. This projection implies a considerable 25% potential increase from the current market levels. The firm forecasts SBI to attain a return on assets (ROA) and return on equity (ROE) of 1% and 16% respectively, from FY24-26E, fortified by stable credit costs and consistent cost ratios.

SMC Global perceives SBI’s performance on various parameters as healthy, underlining improvements in asset quality due to robust underwriting practices. The bank is strategizing to double its home loan portfolio in the next five years, bolstering its underwriting capabilities to accomplish this goal. SMC Global has set a price target of ₹791 for SBI in the forthcoming 8-10 months, based on a two-year average price-book value of 1.73 times and FY25 book value per share of ₹457.07.

Meanwhile, Motilal Oswal has a slightly more conservative target of ₹700 for the SBI stock. As of December 29, SBI shares concluded at ₹641.70 on the National Stock Exchange, marking a 1.49% drop that day.

Disclaimer

It is crucial to note that the investment tips provided are the views of the experts themselves and not of CNBCTV18.com. Readers are advised to consult certified experts before making investment decisions.